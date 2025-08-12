Woman uses SRD grant to start wellness business

In March 2024, a humble walk through the fields of Pienaar, near Mbombela, sparked a business idea that would change Busisiwe Nkambule’s life.
At the time, she had been unemployed for two years after resigning from her previous job due to mental and physical burnout. With no steady income, Nkambule relied solely on the R350 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant to get by – until she decided to turn that grant into something more.
“Instead of using the grant only for survival, I decided to start something [a business] with it,” she said. Today, that bold decision has blossomed into Impepho Essentials – a proudly South African wellness brand producing nature-inspired body and hair care products using the indigenous impepho herb, known for its aromatic and healing properties.
Nkambule, 39, officially registered the company in July 2024. She said her journey began with a simple curiosity about the wild-growing herb, often used in traditional rituals.
“Before starting the business, I did a bit of research on the herb to find out more about it. During my research, I discovered that the herb has healing properties, it moisturises the skin and it’s also good for treating dandruff,” she said.
Her findings were validated after attending a Council for Scientific and Industrial Research workshop.
“After the workshop, I approached the facilitator to do some tests on what I could do and what the benefits of the herb were. She did the research in Pretoria and sent me a 20-page report that confirmed what I had found on the internet.
Impepho Essentials now boasts a product range of 15 items, including hair products, lip balm, tissue oil, body lotion, bath soaps, bath salts for stress relief and even impepho tea. With limited resources, she initially used her household blender and kitchen utensils.
“I have been making a bit of money, so I used that income to purchase better equipment.”
Her products are sold via an online store, social media and at flea markets.”
This month, Nkambule will move into business premises in KwaBokweni – a milestone in her journey.
As a Small Enterprise Development Finance Agency beneficiary, she has received support for branding and marketing and product testing is under way to position her for retail partnerships. She has also been allocated a business mentor. In May, Impepho Essentials won R40, 000 at the Hollywood Foundation's Bambelela Business Awards.
“I was grateful because this will allow me to produce my products in bulk. I was limited with the equipment that I had here at home,” Nkambule said.
Woman uses SRD grant to start wellness business
Nkambule crafts nature-inspired body and hair care products infused with impepho
Image: VUKUZENZELE
In March 2024, a humble walk through the fields of Pienaar, near Mbombela, sparked a business idea that would change Busisiwe Nkambule’s life.
At the time, she had been unemployed for two years after resigning from her previous job due to mental and physical burnout. With no steady income, Nkambule relied solely on the R350 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant to get by – until she decided to turn that grant into something more.
“Instead of using the grant only for survival, I decided to start something [a business] with it,” she said. Today, that bold decision has blossomed into Impepho Essentials – a proudly South African wellness brand producing nature-inspired body and hair care products using the indigenous impepho herb, known for its aromatic and healing properties.
Nkambule, 39, officially registered the company in July 2024. She said her journey began with a simple curiosity about the wild-growing herb, often used in traditional rituals.
“Before starting the business, I did a bit of research on the herb to find out more about it. During my research, I discovered that the herb has healing properties, it moisturises the skin and it’s also good for treating dandruff,” she said.
Her findings were validated after attending a Council for Scientific and Industrial Research workshop.
“After the workshop, I approached the facilitator to do some tests on what I could do and what the benefits of the herb were. She did the research in Pretoria and sent me a 20-page report that confirmed what I had found on the internet.
Impepho Essentials now boasts a product range of 15 items, including hair products, lip balm, tissue oil, body lotion, bath soaps, bath salts for stress relief and even impepho tea. With limited resources, she initially used her household blender and kitchen utensils.
“I have been making a bit of money, so I used that income to purchase better equipment.”
Her products are sold via an online store, social media and at flea markets.”
This month, Nkambule will move into business premises in KwaBokweni – a milestone in her journey.
As a Small Enterprise Development Finance Agency beneficiary, she has received support for branding and marketing and product testing is under way to position her for retail partnerships. She has also been allocated a business mentor. In May, Impepho Essentials won R40, 000 at the Hollywood Foundation's Bambelela Business Awards.
“I was grateful because this will allow me to produce my products in bulk. I was limited with the equipment that I had here at home,” Nkambule said.
Herbal Teas designed to refresh, detox and nourish the body
Entrepreneur aims to tell African stories through watches
Passion for self-care sparks chandlery business
Enjoy protein- rich Mopani worms as biscuits, energy bars
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos