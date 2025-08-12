Winemaker eyes SA's G20 host role as gateway to access global markets

With the G20 Summit coming to SA in November, Nondumiso Pikashe of Ses'fikile Wines believes it will be a valuable opportunity for entrepreneurs to expand their brands globally.
Ses'fikile Wines, based in Gugulethu in the Western Cape, is a 100% women-owned wine business. The wines are handcrafted by a team of skilled winemakers and the company specialises in producing wines with a unique taste profile and rare blend combinations.
“It is important for small businesses to export to G20 countries so that they can grow and sustain their businesses and create generational wealth that positively impacts society. This is also a chance to position South Africa as a global trade leader,” she said.
The G20 Leaders’ Summit will be held in Johannesburg from November 22 to 23, marking the first time it is hosted in Johannesburg and on African soil.
Pikashe was a teacher before venturing into the wine industry nearly 20 years ago.
“The South African wine industry is almost four centuries old and represents a beautiful heritage, as well as a major contributor to our gross domestic product. I left teaching to explore my entrepreneurial spirit in a space that was still obscure to most local citizens,” she said.
“My perceptions of wine were wildly challenged as a result of our democracy. I saw wine in a different light – it drew me in on many levels. It also allowed me to extend my teaching journey and fill in the gaps I had left open.”
The business has created three jobs so far, but Pikashe admits that challenges such as market access and exporting remain big hurdles.
“Over the years, the department of trade, industry and competition has given me opportunities to showcase my wines in China, Germany, and the UK.
“However, exporting wine is not easy ... the industry is still largely associated with white people and big business,” she said.
In 2021, the South African Wine Industry Transformation Unit (Sawitu) awarded Ses'fikile Wines R250,000 for marketing and branding. Today, her wines are exported to the US and the UK.
“I was very fortunate to find a market in the US – a company discovered me online. I approached a UK-based company after reading about them in the Wines of South Africa newsletter,” she said.
As SA celebrates Women’s Month, Pikashe especially encouraged young women to enter the business world. “The more women we have in business, the better. Women have a nurturing spirit and they should use that inherent quality to grow businesses and make an impact on the country’s economy and society,” she said.
Ses'fikile Wines was among the brands that showcased and sold their products at the 2025 Proudly South African Local Wine Expo in July, which celebrates the finest wines the country has to offer.
“With a rich heritage dating back centuries, South African wines boast unique flavours and exceptional quality. The expo is a tribute to our dedicated winemakers, showcasing their passion and craftsmanship. One of its main aims is to create access to market opportunities for member companies in the wine sector to connect with potential buyers, distributors, and consumers,” said Proudly SA.
Image: Facebook
