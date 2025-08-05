TingTang Tea is more than just a tea brand – it’s a celebration of tradition, healing, and entrepreneurship. Proudly South African, this wellness-focused start-up offers a range of 100% natural, ethically and locally sourced herbal teas designed to refresh, detox and nourish the body.
What began as a daily habit in a rural household has now become a growing enterprise, thanks to the vision of a determined young woman and the wisdom of her mother.
Co-director Sibongile Isaac recalls how the idea for TingTang Tea was born.
“Zanda is actually behind the whole concept – it was her idea,” Isaac said, referring to her daughter. “When I was growing up, I believed in herbs. I used to mix them to make remedies to nurse the family back to health. I’d prepare cough mixtures and treatments for minor ailments. That’s how I was raised by my grandmother – I learnt all of this from her.”
Raised in Ngqamakhwe, a rural town near Butterworth in the Eastern Cape, Isaac’s background is deeply rooted in indigenous knowledge and self-sufficiency.
“I grew up there, and the transport system was very poor. To see a doctor could take up to three hours – and that’s if the bus came. So, we relied on the plants in our garden to treat ailments. We had everything, including vegetables and fruit,” she recalled.
While Isaac had long used herbs to care for her family, she never imagined it could evolve into a business.
“It was her [Zanda’s] idea, based on her upbringing. I was doing it out of habit, not realising my daughter would want to commercialise it. She was about 15 when she first spoke about the idea,” Isaac said. “At that stage, it was just a concept she wanted to explore. When she left school in 2018, she decided to take it seriously – and that’s when it became a business.
“I was surprised because where I come from, we make these remedies as a way of life, not for profit.”
Zanda came prepared, equipped with research and a full business plan. “She brought me all her research and a detailed plan, including setting up the website. All I did was give her about R2,000 – and here we are,” said Isaac.
Today, the Johannesburg-based business has grown into a team of 10, led by the mother-and-daughter duo. Their handcrafted blends are made from chemical-free ingredients and include detox teas, immune boosters, stress-relief blends, and remedies for menstrual pain and mental clarity.
The product range now includes 28 items such as teas, lattes, tonics and soon-to-be-launched tea capsules. In 2023, Isaac joined the business full-time.
With support from the Small Enterprise Development Finance Agency, the company received branding and marketing materials and had its products tested.
“The support we’ve received along the way has helped us move forward,” said Isaac. “Beyond that, we’ve been bootstrapping and staying focused on progress.
Though still operating from home, the team has big dreams.
“Right now, we’re working from home, but one day we’d love to move into a warehouse. We’re working on acquiring the right machinery to help us scale up,” Isaac said. – Vuk'Uzenzele
Herbal Teas designed to refresh, detox and nourish the body
Mother and daughter company rooted in indigenous knowledge
Image: VUKUZENZELE
