Passion for self-care sparks chandlery business

Young go-getter shares light, healing through aromatherapy candles

By Mahlohonolo Magadla - 29 July 2025 - 10:45
Nkateko Tshabalala, founder of Antare Co, also hosts candle-making workshops where participants are able to sip their drinks while learning about the candle-making business. Credit: Supplied
Image: Supplied

As a person who prioritises self-care and uses candles as a source of light during prayer sessions, Nkateko Tshabalala found herself frustrated when a candle she bought only burnt on one side while she was using it.

She then decided to take matters into her own hands and attempted to fix it.

“I used a pot and the stove at home and started to melt the candle. I then had a cool idea of adding more essential oils to make it smell stronger. Though that wasn't a success, I saw other signs and things happening and the process blew my mind,” she recalled.

After that experience, the 29-year-old became more curious and started learning the craft of candle making. Five years later, her candle-making business, Antare Co, has grown into a bigger business that also offers diffusers, room mists, beard oils and candle-making sets and waxes.

“We also host workshops where I teach participants all there is to know about candles, where I include a booklet and the necessary supplies. We set up the workshops like a sip and paint and our participants can sip their drinks while learning to make the candles.

Image: Supplied

“Because I work on all elements of the business by myself, I get students to assist me at these workshops and to sell at markets,” she explained.

Tshabalala said her favourite part about the business is getting to see the final creation and being able to share it with others.

However, as a small business, Antare Co faces numerous challenges, specifically the financial aspect.

“I would love to employ more people, but for now the business is not yet there financially. I've found that in this economy, people have less spending power and you need to be on your toes, constantly trying to find creative ways to keep your business alive.”

In a few years, the self-taught candle-maker hopes to see herself owning and operating from a factory. “I'd like to incorporate other products that are related to self-care into the brand,” she said.

And while the journey as an entrepreneur hasn't been easy, Tshabalala encourages aspirant business owners to persevere.

“Learn how to persevere and decide to choose your business every day, so that one day it can also choose you. Everything comes with hardship and it's up to you to take them on.”

