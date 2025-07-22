Agritech innovation offers cost-effective crop management

Nestled in the heart of the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, Howick-based Field Tech Solutions is redefining agriculture through drone-powered innovation.
Founded by Nokuphila Gumede, the company has integrated technology into the agricultural sector through its drone technology. In partnership with Thabiso Sithole and Khanya Nyawo, the company is rapidly becoming a game-changer in precision farming, offering drone-based services tailored to crop spraying, ripening, mapping, and fertilisation.
Gumede, 31, who hails from KwaDukuza, was first introduced to agriculture when she moved to Pietermaritzburg in 2015 to study at the Cedara College of Agriculture.
She obtained a degree in agriculture from Cedara and later completed an honours degree in agricultural extension and rural resource management at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
“My partners and I started the business in 2021 after I got an opportunity to do a drone licence programme that was funded by the Agribusiness Development Agency [ADA],” she said.
“While we were doing that licence, I did a bit of research on drones and how they can fit into the agriculture industry. People in the sector were not aware that drones can be used for things such as spraying or fertilising – they only knew drones as tools for taking images and videos.”
That realisation was a turning point for Gumede.
“When I found out what else drones could do, I was intrigued by how they could make processes more efficient for farmers. I decided to start the company providing these services because I saw the value they would add to the industry.”
Field Tech Solutions today uses hi-tech drones to spray chemicals, including fertilisers, pesticides, herbicides and ripeners, particularly on sugar cane and maize fields.
“In providing those services, we help farmers save costs because drones are accurate. A drone sprays the exact amount of chemicals on the exact target area. In that way, there is no wastage of chemicals,” Gumede said.
Despite a promising business model, the company faced tough challenges in the early stages. “Starting the business was difficult because drones are expensive. The one we have costs about R300,000,” she revealed.
A breakthrough came in 2023 when Field Tech won the FNB Youth Start-up Accelerator Programme pitching competition.
“I was lucky to be part of this programme. I pitched to them and they were so excited by the business. That was how we got the funding to purchase our first drone,” she said.
Though the business now operates with one drone, it has already made a significant impact. “We are planning to get more drones because demand for the service is growing a lot. Farmers are seeing its benefits. This month alone, I think we’ve already covered about 300ha with just the one drone,” said Gumede.
Now, Field Tech Solutions' services are limited to KwaZulu-Natal, but plans to expand are in motion. “Getting more drones will allow us to expand our operations and hire more people. We want to expand to other provinces.”
With a team of seven, including three directors, Field Tech Solutions is not just offering a service – it is cultivating a smarter, more efficient future for agriculture.
