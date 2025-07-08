Teachers-turned-publishers redefine early childhood learning materials

What began as a desire to improve learning experiences in their grade R classrooms has grown into a publishing company that’s helping shape early childhood education.
Adell Lebabo and Koenane Thakalekoala, both 37, are the founders and directors of Thutong Edu-Mat, a company that produces curriculum-aligned educational books that centre African languages and culture.
The two met at Thethe High School in Luka village, Rustenburg in the North West, and later studied for their bachelor degrees in foundation phase at the North West University.
Just after graduating in 2012, they began teaching grade R at Moremogolo primary in 2013, where the spark for their future business was lit.
“We were inspired by the shortage of learning and teaching materials in African languages, particularly Tswana,” said Thakalekoala.
“We started by creating our own materials for the classroom and sharing them with colleagues. Eventually, we realised this need to be extended far beyond our school.”
Recognising that schools often sourced materials only from registered companies, not individuals, Thakalekoala and Lebabo formalised their efforts and launched Thutong Edu-Mat, a platform through which they could design and distribute tailored resources for the foundation phase.
Their flagship product, the Mebalabala Colouring and Tracing Books, bridges a key gap in the early childhood development (ECD) space as it combines fun with structure, and creativity with curriculum.
“Mebalabala is different from generic colouring books. Each activity is aligned with the CAPS curriculum, covering all subjects across all four terms. It’s also culturally relatable and instantly engaging for young learners,” said Lebabo.
“During our teaching years, we observed that schools only ordered learning and backgrounds as teaching materials through registered companies, not from individuals. Our experience as teachers has been important in establishing our own company.”
The pair also said that creating a book is a detailed process.
“The team begins by reviewing CAPS requirements for a specific term and developing a concept based on those learning outcomes. A contracted professional then assists in illustrating and designing the book, after which the material is edited, printed and published under their company name.
“Schools love that it’s easy to use and well-structured, and parents appreciate the insight it gives them into what their children are learning,” said Thakalekoala.
While they have since left the classroom, their commitment to education has not disappeared.
Thakalekoala now works as an ECD co-ordinator at the Royal Bafokeng Institute, while Lebabo serves as an education coach at Wordworks and Redink.
Both roles still centred on supporting teachers, just on a broader scale.
“Our mission remains the same. We want to support teachers by giving them the tools they need to succeed, especially in African languages, and contexts that reflect our children’s realities,” the duo said.
