Startup entrepreneur takes on jewellery market post-matric

Watch retailer leverages digital platforms for business growth

By GCIS VUK'UZENZELE - 01 July 2025 - 13:45
Buhle Gotsha has his own business selling watches.
While many young people opt to pursue higher education after completing grade 12, Buhle Gotsha chose a different path – launching his own business of selling watches.

As a high school pupil aged 17 in 2021, Gotsha was already determined to earn an income and began brainstorming ideas for his future as an entrepreneur. After considering various options, he settled on the jewellery industry, with a focus on selling watches. The brand, named in tribute to his parents Eric and Theodorra, offers elegant timepieces for men.

The Ericsson Dorra Timepieces range includes silver and gold watches as well as leather-strapped designs.

With a prominent figure as former president Jacob Zuma wearing one of the unique Ericsson Dorra Timepieces, it’s a sign the business has a bright future. “This happened last year. While I personally did not meet him (Zuma), someone close to him bought the watch as a present for him,” said the 20-year-old from Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The entrepreneur built his business from the ground up. He came up with the idea when he had R1,300 in cash as a teenager. “It was my first time having that kind of money and I could not let it go to waste. I wanted to do something worthwhile with it,” he said.

After launching his company in 2022, he consistently used social media to build awareness of his products among his followers. He would post videos and pictures encouraging customers to pre-order the watch.

“In 2023, the company was able to stock 100 watches. That was a huge milestone, but it came with its own difficulties. Moving the stock from storage to customers’ hands was not easy. I had no customers for about five months, but they slowly started to trickle in as I was persistent with advertising the products online.

“We had better luck last year (2024) as I was able to make at least two sales a month. In June of the same year, I managed to sell 50 watches,” he said.

This marked a turning point for the business, which has since been selling anywhere between 20 to 40 watches a month. As the company grows, it aims to reach a target of 100 watches sold monthly.

“The watches are manufactured overseas. When I started the company, I used a South African supplier, but production became too expensive and turnaround times were too long.”

Gotsha said though he did not receive any government funding, his biggest goal is to achieve financial freedom for himself and his family. – Vuk'Uzenzele

