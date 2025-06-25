With little external funding, their business has grown steadily, and much of their growth has included collaboration with well-known companies and brands.
“We’ve built this brand for 20 years with no big funding. It’s not easy but it taught us to be financially disciplined. Every cent mattered,” Zondo added.
The business has 10 employees, and while their headquarters remain in Mofolo, they have opened container stores in Orlando and Protea Glen, and a new store at the Daveyton Mall.
To increase sales, they launched a community-focused distribution model where they work with entrepreneurs from places like Bloemfontein and Newcastle. The entrepreneurs buy stock in bulk, mark it up and resell it in their local communities. This strategy increases Thesis Lifestyle’s business reach and brand awareness while addressing the unemployment issue, the partners said.
“In a country like ours, creating real economic activity matters,” Mahlatsi said. “If you wear the brand, you can also make money from it. That is powerful.”
According to Mahlatsi, the turning point for the business came when they realised that passion alone wasn’t going to sustain it.
“Building a brand is one thing and building a business is another,” he said.
A few years ago, Thesis appointed a board, improved its financial operations and developed long-term growth strategies. For now, Thesis aims to invest in manufacturing, increase production, build strong back-end operations and boost retail presence.
“We’re ready to scale but without losing our soul,” Zondo said. “We’re not just looking for money; we are looking for partners who believe in what we’ve built.”
Thesis writes an SA fashion success story
Iconic lifestyle brand celebrates 20 years of cultural innovation
Image: Veli Nhlapo
For many young people, especially aspiring DJs, stylists and street culture enthusiasts, Thesis Lifestyle is not just a clothing brand but a foundation of kasi culture and a movement that developed and inspired innovation.
The brand, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, was not just a clothing store, it was a place where dreams of a bright future were born.
According to its founders, Galebowe Mahlatsi and Wandile Zondo, the brand is a cultural movement and a blueprint for youthful enterprise.
The two met in 2005 through their shared passion for music, streetwear and culture, and like most black youngsters, their entrepreneurial journey was driven by their environment. Through connections in the community, they found a former record store in Mofolo, Soweto, and revamped it into their store.
Initially, they sold second-hand clothing and then progressed to printing their own designs and eventually turned the venue into a space where young people could come together, dream and define who they were through art.
“I used funds that I had saved while working at a major retail store and relied on my credit card to fund the business,” Zondo explained.
“We wanted to remix fashion and culture in a way that reflected who we were and where we came from,” said Zondo, adding that their tagline, “Define Yourself”, was inspired by this belief.
With little external funding, their business has grown steadily, and much of their growth has included collaboration with well-known companies and brands.
“We’ve built this brand for 20 years with no big funding. It’s not easy but it taught us to be financially disciplined. Every cent mattered,” Zondo added.
The business has 10 employees, and while their headquarters remain in Mofolo, they have opened container stores in Orlando and Protea Glen, and a new store at the Daveyton Mall.
To increase sales, they launched a community-focused distribution model where they work with entrepreneurs from places like Bloemfontein and Newcastle. The entrepreneurs buy stock in bulk, mark it up and resell it in their local communities. This strategy increases Thesis Lifestyle’s business reach and brand awareness while addressing the unemployment issue, the partners said.
“In a country like ours, creating real economic activity matters,” Mahlatsi said. “If you wear the brand, you can also make money from it. That is powerful.”
According to Mahlatsi, the turning point for the business came when they realised that passion alone wasn’t going to sustain it.
“Building a brand is one thing and building a business is another,” he said.
A few years ago, Thesis appointed a board, improved its financial operations and developed long-term growth strategies. For now, Thesis aims to invest in manufacturing, increase production, build strong back-end operations and boost retail presence.
“We’re ready to scale but without losing our soul,” Zondo said. “We’re not just looking for money; we are looking for partners who believe in what we’ve built.”
Mkhabela blends culture and craftsmanship into wearable stories
Hanging out with David Tlale
Local entrepreneurs to showcase innovative products at expo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos