Young couple turn side hustle to thriving furniture brand
Passion pays off as youngsters full-fledged manufacturing company grows
Image: Supplied
When Silubonile Ngqandu and her husband, Njabulo Mchunu, launched Landa Homeware in 2020, they had no formal background in furniture design or manufacturing — just a shared passion for beautiful spaces.
What began as a small online business selling plates, glasses, crockery, vases and other home décor items has since grown into one of the most dynamic youth-owned furniture manufacturing ventures in SA.
“We started off as a company that sells home décor and then post-Covid, in 2022, we started introducing furniture items by using a supplier. We would give a supplier some products that we found interesting... things we wanted in our home. From there, we used the supplier model for about a year, and then in 2023 we opened our first workshop.”
Initially operating out of a modest 120m² space with two employees, Landa Homeware quickly outgrew its humble beginnings.
“A year later, we tripled the size of the workshop,” said Ngqandu.
“We are currently based in Wynberg, Sandton, in a 700m² workshop. We have employed 16 people. We intend on creating more jobs with hopes to grow our interior design space.”
The business is 100% black-owned and 65% women- and youth-owned. With the founders aged 31 and 37 respectively, Ngqandu proudly highlights the youthful energy driving the company forward.
“We were quite young when we started. He’s the oldest in the business. So everyone in production is young.”
