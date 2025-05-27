“I love beautiful things, and wine has a certain elegance. But more than that, I saw an opportunity to bring something new to Limpopo. Even now, I want enough land to be able to farm and ferment grapes. This has been a challenge, but I am pushing,” said Letsebe.
Putting Limpopo on the map for lovers of fine wine
Letsebe turned interest in winemaking into successful business
At just 33 years old, businessman and Limpopo winemaker Kopano Letsebe is challenging the perceptions of where fine wine can come from and who can produce it.
Born in Alexandra, northern Johannesburg, and raised by his older sister after his mother passed away, the owner of Kopi Wines grew up in a household of resilience and entrepreneurial spirit.
He initially pursued a BCom in human resources at the University of Limpopo in 2013, where his passion for business flourished early. As a student, he sold clothes on campus to make ends meet.
After graduation, he launched his first business selling achaar, a side hustle that soon grew under the umbrella of his greater vision.
“My grandmother sold food at church conferences to support us. That spirit stuck with me. I also started selling when I was in varsity because times were hard, so I had to do what I had to do. I sold clothing around campus as a student and ventured into achaar in 2019,” he said.
In 2019, Letsebe became intrigued by winemaking.
“I love beautiful things, and wine has a certain elegance. But more than that, I saw an opportunity to bring something new to Limpopo. Even now, I want enough land to be able to farm and ferment grapes. This has been a challenge, but I am pushing,” said Letsebe.
Starting a winery in an area with no history of viticulture came with predictable challenges related to limited access to land, funding and infrastructure.
“There was ageism. People didn’t take me seriously when I started. They didn’t see that I was doing this for the community and not just for myself.”
Despite the obstacles, Letsebe is refining his grape-planting and fermentation skills. His Kopi Wines range now includes a sweet rosé, a chenin blanc, and his personal favourite, merlot – a bold red wine he associates with his late sister who passed away in 2019. “She was strong and fearless. That wine reminds me of her.”
Today, Kopi Wines supplies lodges, wedding venues and local festivals. Letsebe also operates a mobile wine bar, taking his products directly to consumers.
“It’s about access and visibility. The Africa Travel Indaba [held in Durban last week] taught me that I need to push myself further, not just in Limpopo but into retail and beyond.”
Looking ahead, Letsebe dreams of eventually seeing Kopi Wines sold internationally. His story is not just one of entrepreneurship but of redefining possibilities, instilling pride and passion into every bottle of wine he produces.
“I want Kopi Wines to live beyond me, [and] to inspire others from rural areas to believe they can enter any industry, including winemaking.”
