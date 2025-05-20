Though the brand is her vision, Mkhabela emphasises that it’s powered by a collective. Her team includes young women from Inanda, Marianhill and even as far afield as Cape Town. Most of her collaborators, from designers to trim specialists, are women.
Mkhabela blends culture and craftsmanship into wearable stories
'We’re creating a movement of pride, identity, and storytelling'
Image: KOKETSO RATSATSI
In the heart of Westown Square in Shongweni, KwaZulu-Natal, a proudly local brand is stitching identity, comfort and storytelling into every seam.
The UP Creations, owned and founded by 55-year-old Chesterville entrepreneur, Thathakahle Mkhabela, is changing the way people connect with their heritage through fashion.
Mkhabela’s journey to a lifestyle brand that blends culture and craftsmanship into wearable stories began only two years ago. Her product range includes everything from pyjamas to printed T-shirts, aprons, candles, cushions, linen-look robes lined with vibrant African fabric and customised with surnames, provincial flags and local destinations.
“I wanted to create more than just clothing, I wanted to create meaning,” said Mkhabela. “This started as a spiritual idea in my prayer closet. I was going through something and the Psalms gave me strength. That led to the idea of using words and symbols that can comfort and empower others, too.”
Mkhabela’s designs are rich in sentiment and statement. Whether it’s a robe bearing the name of someone’s hometown or a shirt that celebrates Zulu culture, each item is infused with intention.
She recalls how, as an avid traveller, she often saw generic souvenirs in cities she visited.
“All you would find are T-shirts that say things like ‘I love this place’. I said to myself, ‘Where’s the soul in that?’ I love home. I love quality. I love telling stories. That’s how the idea was born, to make something that says ‘This is where I’m from’, and ‘this is what it means to me,” she said.
Though the brand is her vision, Mkhabela emphasises that it’s powered by a collective. Her team includes young women from Inanda, Marianhill and even as far afield as Cape Town. Most of her collaborators, from designers to trim specialists, are women.
“We’re building something beautiful and we’re doing it together. Our team is full of talent from the townships. It’s not just about fashion, it’s about creating jobs, purpose and pride,” Mkhabela said.
“It’s not just for black people or Zulu people or locals. We’ve had white South Africans and tourists buying from us. People love the detail, the weightless comfort of our windbreakers, the richness of our fabrics. They’ll say, ‘Wow, you look expensive’. That’s exactly the feeling I want to give – luxury and identity in one.”
Mkhabela said her experience of running her small business was that one of the biggest hurdles is the cost of printing.
“A large chunk of our profits go to outsourcing prints. I dream of owning machines so we can produce in-house,” she said, adding that the dream also includes expanding the business to Johannesburg, Cape Town and eventually to stores in the UK, Asia, the US and India.
And while she’s open to collaborations, she’s cautious about partnerships.
“I’ve had people approach me about partnerships, but I want to stay true to the vision. I am open to collaborations. If we share a goal and respect each other’s craft, we can build something powerful together.”
UP Creations takes orders through its online shop and social media platforms. The team is also active in local exhibitions and markets.
Mkhabela said: “We’re building more than a brand – we’re creating a movement of pride, identity and storytelling. I want people to wear who they are. Whether they’re at the office, a golf course, or on a plane headed home, they’re taking a piece of SA with them.” –
SowetanLIVE
