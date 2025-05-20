Entrepreneur starts candle business sparked by personal mental struggles

Fikile Mkhondo, founder of House of Kganya, did not set out to become an entrepreneur.
The 32-year-old’s journey began out of necessity and a desire to treat her mental struggles.
“This started initially as an idea I had in 2021. At that point, I was unemployed,” she said.
For Mkhondo, candles weren’t just a product – they were a form of therapy.
“When you’re unemployed, there’s depression, you overthink, there’s anxiety,” she explained.
“So, I would use candles ... I would become calmer, and things became better.”
Curious about the effects of scent on mood, Mkhondo delved into aromatherapy and discovered a gap in the market.
“I researched aromatherapy because I discovered that the retail ones don’t hold that fragrance for long.
“So I was like, let me see how these things are done and let me do it for myself. I started the candles for aromatherapy specifically to tackle mental health needs.”
She taught herself how to make candles through online research.
“I researched the fragrances, how you have to measure your wax temperatures, because those are the most important things.”
Wax temperature refers to the temperature range at which the candle wax is heated during the melting, fragrance addition and pouring stages.
Image: VUKUZENZELE
“If you miss any of those, you are bound to have a candle with no fragrance, maybe because of the temperature.”
In the early stages of the business, Mkhondo had two partners – both friends – but quickly realised she was the only one truly committed. She eventually bought them out.
House of Kganya was officially registered in November 2024.
“All these years, it wasn’t registered. When I did my research in terms of applying for grants and funding, they want you to be registered. They want the paperwork. Things are now picking up.”
Now, juggling her full-time job as a legal secretary with her business, she continues to make candles from home.
Her main products are soy wax candles.
“The main focus is mainly aromatherapy for mental health. They can also be used for aesthetics, because of the lids that I use as jars, which I make myself from scratch as well. They can also be used for decoration.
“I make paraffin wax candles, but they are not my focus. I make them because they look cute and people actually like them.”
Looking ahead, her dream is to see her products on shelves – not in major retail chains, but in places that fit her brand.
From a spark of inspiration during unemployment to a growing business built on healing, Mkhondo is proof that sometimes light does come from the darkest moments. – GCIS Vuk'uzenzele
