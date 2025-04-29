Pitch your township business and win big

Standard Bank is inviting small township businesses to compete in the Kasi SME Pitch Challenge and stand a chance to win money and get expert business development skills.
The competition is open to entrepreneurs in all nine provinces and there’s a total of R60,000 per province to be won and shared among the top three winners. The top winner from each province will walk away with R30,000, the second prize is R20,000 and the third is R10,000.
The applicants will be prompted via a Standard Bank link to enter information that will determine their eligibility to be part of the top 18 from each province to be shortlisted. The top two winners from the provinces will be taken through detailed pitching master classes to prepare them for the main national competition in Durban later this year where they will be competing for a share of R500,000 in prize money.
All participants must be black South African citizens operating within townships, they must be formally registered with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) or registered as a sole proprietor. The business should be 51% black-owned and operational for at least 12 months.
The business must have an annual turnover of between R0 to R5m.
To enter, the business owner must have a valid CIPC and B-BBEE certificates, ID and business profile.
NPOs and the bank's employees are excluded in the competition.
Applications close on May 6.
To enter the pitch competition please find the forms here: Kasi SME Pitch Challenge
For more info email businesssupport@classicoriental.co.za
Image: Freddy Mavundla
