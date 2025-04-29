Dirty sneakers birth shoe cleaning service

A young business owner has transformed a personal frustration into a successful laundry and cleaning service.
Since 2021, Qhubo Ngema from Ntuzuma in KwaZulu-Natal has expanded from washing sneakers to offering comprehensive laundry services, including cleaning clothes, carpets, car seats, and sofas.
After dropping out of university during the Covid-19 pandemic, the business owner saw an opportunity for convenient laundry services.
“I owned a pair of white sneakers which were dirty, and I wanted someone to wash them for me. I knew that there was a sneaker cleaning business out there but I didn’t want to go as far as town and spend a taxi fare,” she recalled.
That was when it occurred to her that there could be more people in her area needing the service. “The minute I thought of it, I literally took my pen and paper, and told my sister about the business the idea."
Ngema's next step was to go on social media and advertise her service on Facebook.
“I took everyone’s tekkies at home, washed them and posted the pictures. Within two days, I got customers.”
What started with just a few clients has now grown to up to 20 regular clients for laundry and up to 60 pairs of sneakers per day. She now employs three permanent and two part-time staff members.
Ngema has since turned the two backrooms at her home into office space, with her mother fully supporting her.
The 26-year-old stresses the importance of consistency and patience in business growth, noting that success does not happen overnight.
“You don’t have to force growth. In the beginning, I used to pray for five clients a month. For the first year, I’d receive two clients a month and business wasn’t doing great. But with God by my side and my consistency and my family’s support, things have changed.
“I started without funds. I took my mom’s soap and washed the tekkies. A year later, I bought a dryer for my laundry service. But for a full year, I used my hands to wash the clothes and the sun to dry them.”
She is pushing ahead with expanding the business while encouraging other aspiring entrepreneurs to stay focused and persistent. – GCIS's Vuk'Uzenzele
Dirty sneakers birth shoe cleaning service
Advertising on social media launched her business
Image: VUKUZENZELE
A young business owner has transformed a personal frustration into a successful laundry and cleaning service.
Since 2021, Qhubo Ngema from Ntuzuma in KwaZulu-Natal has expanded from washing sneakers to offering comprehensive laundry services, including cleaning clothes, carpets, car seats, and sofas.
After dropping out of university during the Covid-19 pandemic, the business owner saw an opportunity for convenient laundry services.
“I owned a pair of white sneakers which were dirty, and I wanted someone to wash them for me. I knew that there was a sneaker cleaning business out there but I didn’t want to go as far as town and spend a taxi fare,” she recalled.
That was when it occurred to her that there could be more people in her area needing the service. “The minute I thought of it, I literally took my pen and paper, and told my sister about the business the idea."
Ngema's next step was to go on social media and advertise her service on Facebook.
“I took everyone’s tekkies at home, washed them and posted the pictures. Within two days, I got customers.”
What started with just a few clients has now grown to up to 20 regular clients for laundry and up to 60 pairs of sneakers per day. She now employs three permanent and two part-time staff members.
Ngema has since turned the two backrooms at her home into office space, with her mother fully supporting her.
The 26-year-old stresses the importance of consistency and patience in business growth, noting that success does not happen overnight.
“You don’t have to force growth. In the beginning, I used to pray for five clients a month. For the first year, I’d receive two clients a month and business wasn’t doing great. But with God by my side and my consistency and my family’s support, things have changed.
“I started without funds. I took my mom’s soap and washed the tekkies. A year later, I bought a dryer for my laundry service. But for a full year, I used my hands to wash the clothes and the sun to dry them.”
She is pushing ahead with expanding the business while encouraging other aspiring entrepreneurs to stay focused and persistent. – GCIS's Vuk'Uzenzele
Imadi turns textile salvage into eco-friendly rugs, home decor
Taking traditional SA cuisine to the world
Top agro-processor's wholesome coffee thrives
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos