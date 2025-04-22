What started as a volunteer stint at a local bakery has blossomed into a successful business for Lulama Nhlebeya, founder of Lime Bakers.
With three bakeries now operating across Mpumalanga, Nhlebeya's journey is a testament to perseverance and his entrepreneurial spirit.
“My dream of owning a bakery started in 2017. That was after I completed matric. The after year I volunteered at a local bakery. After about six months, I learnt a lot from the industry because I used to assist with not just baking but also doing deliveries and other administrative duties,” Nhlebeya said.
After volunteering at a second bakery, he realised there was a shortage of local bakeries. Determined to bring his vision to life, Nhlebeya approached the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) for funding and received a grant in 2019.
Despite having no formal baking training, he relied on the skills he had picked up when volunteering at the two bakeries.
“I never received any formal baking skills. Everything I know I learnt [from the two bakeries]. I never had any desire to go to university after matriculating — I have always loved the idea of owning a business,” he said.
However, his decision to bypass university initially strained his relationship with his mother, who had wanted him to pursue a degree before venturing into business. Nevertheless, Nhlebeya remained steadfast in his dream and worked tirelessly to grow his bakery.
He acknowledged that the journey had not been without challenges, but the financial support he received played a crucial role in his success.
“The NYDA grant and funding I received from the Mpumalanga provincial government played a prominent role in the growth of the business. We used the money to buy business equipment — ovens, baking pans, and stock that we needed,” he said.
Lulama bakes his dream into a successful business venture
Image: 123RF/279photo
Lime Bakers, which started in Swalala, has since expanded to two more locations in Hazyview.
“The Mpumalanga department of local economic development and tourism has also helped us with premises,” he said.
Nhlebeya initially targeted local supermarkets to sell his products but soon encountered difficulties.
“At first, we targeted local supermarkets, but there were challenges with that approach because we were being forced to sell at lower prices. We have diverted from that, and we now deal with walk-ins, selling directly to the public,” he said.
This decision was driven by the desire to build a strong relationship with customers. “We want a strong customer base because those are the people that consume the products.”
Today, Lime Bakers employs 12 people across its three bakeries, including Nhlebeya’s mother, marking a full-circle moment in his entrepreneurial journey.
