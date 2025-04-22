In the middle of her home renovations, Dipuo Phakathi realised it was going to be hard to find a carpenter who could customise her walk-in closet to suit her personality.
According to the 40-year-old from Carletonville on the West Rand, the suggestions of the closets presented to her in 2016 were not satisfying, and this sparked a business idea that would ensure people can get their wardrobes and kitchens exactly the way they wanted them.
Her interior design business was born in 2017 but before then she had studied metallurgical engineering at the University of Johannesburg. Phakathi got an opportunity to work in the mining industry after her graduation in 2010 before she decided to join one of the reputable banks as a process engineer in 2015, later working in the enterprise development department until 2019.
“Yes, I might have studied some form of engineering, but this was because I was great in maths and science at school, and I was awarded a bursary. But I have always had a passion for interior design. My mining career was informed by that I grew up around mines.
“Growing up, my mother and I used to watch shows that were centred on home décor. This is where I take after my mom. We used to attend showhouses on Sundays, we would even record the Top Billing show so we could watch together later,” said Phakathi.
Businesswoman ditches banking for interior design
Phakathi's company has grown and has 12 employees
Image: SUPPLIED
Phakathi left her job at the bank in pursuit of her own business, Denic Cabinets, which was registered in 2017. This was after she finally found a carpenter who made her the perfect closet.
“When I started looking for options, I was limited to only having shelves and hanging space, but I wondered why the space for my shoes and bags was not presented to me. I felt like my personality was not going to show in my closet until I met my business partner.
“I then presented him with a business idea I had. I was going to handle the admin side of things while he was handling the carpentry. We started small by working on a friend’s house.
“But we had to hustle more and we would go to busy construction sites giving out flyers until we were advised to target those low-cost houses and apartments. We would work on weekends because my partner and I had full-time jobs. I left the bank officially in 2019 to fully focus on Denic Cabinets,” said Phakathi.
Image: SUPPLIED
Phakathi has 12 employees who work at Denic, from crafting, architecture to interior design. It all started as a small factory in Germiston and now the business has a warehouse in Wynberg, north of Johannesburg.
The target market has moved from low-cost houses to golf and waterfall estates. She outsources accounting and marketing services and continues to thrive in her business.
