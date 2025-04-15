No more bad hair days thanks to Thela's care products

Thela also said she believes that receding hairlines are caused by many things, including unrealistic beauty standards.
After experiencing online bullying for having a damaged hairline, Sabeliwe Thela went on an intensive search to find a long-lasting solution for her 10-year-long hair struggles.
And now, her hair care products have helped thousands of men and women with alopecia across Southern Africa.
“When my ex-schoolmate started posting subliminal status posts aimed at mocking my traction alopecia, it prompted me to take back my power, which sent me in search of the best methods and ingredients to solve this issue that was deeply affecting my self-confidence,” she said.
In 2022, the 33-year-old then launched Hairline Rebirth – a hair care brand dedicated to delivering innovative and effective solutions for hair growth, maintenance and grooming designed specifically for ethnic and Indian hair.
“After trialing the product on myself for the whole year of 2021, I was able to save a starting capital of R2,000 to produce and package enough products to sell to five of my direct acquaintances. It was because of their testimonials and reviews that I was able to visually present to other possible clients the positive results of my products,” she shared.
The brand has now expanded from hairline serums into a range of hair oils, leave-in conditioners, shampoos and shea butter hair foods.
“We have also introduced the use of at-home derma roller systems, which are a safe and non-invasive form of micro-needling. This tool has gained popularity because of its hair growth benefits. My clients are attracted to the brand and return to it because they see real results from it,” she said.
Thela also said she believes that receding hairlines are caused by many things, including unrealistic beauty standards.
“In my three years in the industry, I have noticed that one of the main reasons women are repeatedly straining their hair has to do with the pressure to uphold a certain beauty standard. As women of colour, maintaining beauty has always been associated with constantly having a beautiful hairstyle on your head,” Thela said.
“This then results in receding hairlines that are caused by tension from tight hairstyles, hair glue, harsh chemical treatments, lack of routine, heat damage, product misinformation and stress or hormonal changes,” she added.
To meet client demand, Thela developed a distribution system in which she works with agents in other African countries who sell the product in Malawi, Mozambique, Nigeria and Tanzania.
“Expanding into different countries also comes with logistical hurdles, as each market has its regulations, preferences and distribution challenges,” she revealed.
While the products are available on Takealot and the business's website, Thela said she is working on having them available in retail stores as well. She also plans to make all formulations 100% chemically free.
“I plan to get as much recognition for my products and myself, ensuring that in the next few years, Hairline Rebirth is a household name.”
