Women unite to preserve age-old art of river salt collecting

Under the leadership of the Mahumani community women, a centuries-old custom flourishes in Limpopo, east of Giyani, along the banks of the Letaba River.
The Baleni Salt Project, which is founded on indigenous knowledge, aims to provide local communities with economic opportunity while preserving the age-old-art of salt collecting.
For generations, the women of Baleni have passed down the complex method of salt extraction that is deeply rooted in their culture. The salt, which is renowned for its purity and medicinal benefits, is harvested during the dry winter months when the river recedes, revealing precious mineral deposits beneath the soil.
Dayina Rose Baloyi, a project member, said the women initially worked independently until recognising the power of the age-old art.
“Everyone did their own thing before realising the power of working together to flourish. That’s how we formed our group. We began as a nonprofit, but we later converted to a co-operative, which is better for us,” Baloyi said.
Mining and refining the salt is a hard process. The women gather salt-encrusted sand from the Baleni site and gently leach it with water through clay, stick and leaf filters. They then boil it until it evaporates, leaving only pure crystals of healthy salt.
“We scrape off the salt from the ground. We then put the raw materials we collected into a filter and dissolve them in water. The liquid is carefully boiled to extract the salt. We produce two types of salt: one used for food and another as a liquid by-product with medicinal properties,” she said.
The solid salt is often used in cooking, while the liquid extract is thought to help reduce high blood pressure and sugar levels. It’s also a natural treatment for wounds, insect bites and ulcers.
Despite the project’s enormous cultural and economic significance, the women harvesting the salt face numerous challenges. Summer rains disrupt production and wash away visible salt deposits.
In addition, the team faces harsh weather during harvesting because there’s no suitable shelter on the mining site. “We don’t have a car to collect firewood for boiling the salt and when we go to the mining area, we need shelter, blankets and essential equipment because we stay there for two weeks,” Baloyi said.
The co-operative has yet to secure funding, limiting its ability to grow and create employment opportunities for others in the community. However, these hard-working women remain hopeful and they always seek financial assistance whenever an opportunity arises.
With the right backing, the Baleni Salt Project has the potential to flourish and continue to preserve an age-old tradition while empowering the women who carry it on.
Women unite to preserve age-old art of river salt collecting
Project yet to secure funding
Image: SUPPLIED
