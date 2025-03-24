Sekwele conquered many hurdles in her career

Tshegofatso Sekwele is a true embodiment of grit and determination.
Not only did she have to drop out of university and stay home for two years due to lack of finances, but when she managed to raise money and complete her studies through long-distance learning, unemployment was another hurdle she had to deal with.
Not even that experience could demotivate her, and today all that is in the past. Today she heads a finance department at Anglo American Platinum's Rustenburg plant in North West.
Sekwele's story is one of financial independence, career progression and overcoming challenges like impostor syndrome and workplace dynamics.
Speaking to Sowetan, the 33-year-old stressed that the journey to where she is was not easy.
Hailing from Bela-Bela, Limpopo, Sekwele completed her BCom Accounting Science at the age of 26 at Unisa.
“My journey was not that smooth. I started my qualification with the University of Johannesburg but I had to drop out because of financial issues that we had at the time.”
After the disappointment of dropping out of school, Sekwele tried to get into the hospitality industry to keep herself busy while also making money to resume her studies. However, she could not get anything. For two years she stayed at home frustrated until her family raised some funds. She then registered with Unisa and finally managed to get her degree.
Unemployment was something she had to contend with after her graduation. “I worried a lot before finding a job. I had tried to even get a job in retail and waitressing, but nothing materialised in that aspect,” she said.
Her luck changed when she obtained her first employment through the Youth Employment Service (YES) programme. YES is an organisation that partners with businesses to give the unemployed youth opportunities and work experience.
This initiative enabled her to get her first employment opportunity, which turned out to be a life-changing experience for her. She had to leave Limpopo and travel to the Northern Cape for an interview.
“I felt so blessed at the time as it was in line with my qualifications. When the company told me that I had passed my interview, I had only five days to go back to Bela-Bela to pack my bags and start my new opportunity,” she said.
Sekwele said in her position, she works with her team to support the preparation of financial forecasts, collaborate with management to identify cost-improvement opportunities and provide training and mentoring to staff.
Even with all her achievements, Sekwele said she still experienced impostor syndrome, which was caused by self-doubt and her lack of self-confidence. It took her time to find her place and voice in the workplace.
“It happens to most of us, especially when you move to higher positions. Being young, female and black in the mining industry was tough. Sometimes I would be in the boardroom with men who are older than me, who have been in the industry for so long.
“I feared voicing out my opinions because I wondered if I would sound clueless. I felt like I was ready but at times I felt like I was not,” Sekwele recalled.
She said the challenges she faced along the way have made her a better person who is now resilient, adaptable and resourceful.
“The challenges taught me perseverance in difficult times, how to manage stress and how to prioritise essential needs. I also developed a deeper understanding of financial management, self worth beyond a job title and the importance of a support system.”
SowetanLIVE
Sekwele conquered many hurdles in her career
Image: SUPPLIED
SowetanLIVE
