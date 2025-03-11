Joel Seaja, a passionate young farmer from the West Rand, has a vision that extends beyond simply making money from agriculture.
“I don’t just want to make money from farming, I want to create employment, inspire other young people, and give them hope,” Seaja said, emphasising his commitment to uplifting his community through the potential of farming.
Growing up, the 27-year-old’s ambitions weren’t initially centred on agriculture. He dreamt of becoming a psychologist, but his mother saw a different path for him.
“My mum saw through us and realised we were good farmers,” Seaja said.
“At home, we have a two-hectare plot, where we volunteered from a young age. She always said she was preparing us for our own farm.”
At the time, Seaja, still in grade 5, couldn’t fully grasp her vision – but that early exposure would eventually shape his future.
As he matured, Seaja developed a strong interest in agriculture, attending seminars and workshops..
In 2022, Seaja’s passion for farming led to his election as chairperson of the Youth Agriculture and Rural Development initiative in the West Rand. In this role, he acts as a liaison between the Gauteng department of agriculture and rural development and emerging farmers, ensuring the young agriculturalists receive the support they need to succeed.
Young farmer plans to grow a crop of talented youth
Image: VUKUZENZELE
That same year, Seaja’s application to farm at an agri-park was granted, allowing him to cultivate a fair-sized crop of tomatoes and green peppers.
Additionally, he manages 40 beehives for honey production.
“The municipality provided the land, and the department developed it. We received the 40 hives from the government, along with extraction machines, bee suits, and the tools needed to become sustainable bee farmers,” he said. “The government also provided us with inputs, which was crucial.”
Seaja’s formal entry into farming began in 2010, the same year his mother registered their family’s farming co-operative.
To strengthen his skills, he completed several short courses in farming and business management. Initially, he supplied major retailers and the Joburg Market but soon encountered the challenges of large-scale distribution.
“To make money, you have to supply multiple retailers and compete on price. For example, if you offer spinach for R7, they might tell you someone else is offering it for R5,” Seaja said.
For now, he focuses on supplying street vendors, finding it more profitable and sustainable.
