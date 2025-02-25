After working in corporate SA for a long time as a change management specialist for various companies, Mapula Lebona felt that she had given enough of herself and decided to pursue a business in the alcohol industry.
Now, her premium gin brand, Deuce, broke ground after receiving a gold status award for outstanding gin distilled in SA at the SA Craft Gin Awards in 2022 and is also available at leading retail shops.
However, entrepreneurship challenged Lebona in the beginning.
After leaving her job, she started a fashion business that failed dismally due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Instead of wallowing in sadness, she then used the Covid-19 break to do a lot of research on the spirits industry.
“I did my research in 2020 and started the gin business in 2021. Though I'm a wine lover, I chose gin because you can play around with it and mix it without compromising its original taste. So, we created two products, the 750ml bottle which is the London dry gin and our second product, the pre-mix. It's gin mixed with sparkling cranberry juice,” she said.
Premium gin brand reaches gold status
Image: SUPPLIED
On what makes her gin premium, Lebona explained that it all boils down to how the gin is made.
“Most gins are made with a sugar base. Ours has a grain base, which is organic and that's what makes it premium. A sugar-based gin is not premium. When reading the label on a bottle of gin, you'll see that one with a sugar base is cheaper than one with a grain base,” she explained.
While penetrating the mainstream retail industry poses a big challenge for most businesses, Lebona said good marketing played a big role in getting her product sold there.
“Marketing is a key factor since people normally stick to brands that they know. So, what we did was to go to gin festivals where people got to taste the product and learn more about it. This helped to acquire a big clientele who wanted to know where to find the gin. This made it easier to penetrate the retail market. We are also under the SA gin society,” she revealed.
Now that Lebona has perfected her gin, she plans to expand into other types of spirits.
“Our future goal is to add other products and there will be some wine. I cannot disclose it at this point, but it is in the plan.”
