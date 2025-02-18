Mathabi has also run a printing company previously, which was affected by Covid-19 and closed. She said the idea to start the peanut butter business came from looking around her surroundings.
Mathabi's business empowers women
Mathabi plans to have her product in retail
Image: SUPPLIED
Through her peanut butter brand Peanata, Mpho Mathabi is moving in the direction of empowering other women by employing them so they can unleash their potential and independence.
While she employs two women who are focused on production and processing, Mathabi said her brand reaches as far as Cape Town and Kuruman. Peanata is also available in Pretoria and Polokwane through wholesalers.
“I believe that I can empower more women through my business. I decided to use them as resellers and wholesalers. It is working well so far. Some buy their stock from me at a lower price and then they can do their own markup. I help them with strategies and how to identify the people they can sell to.
“The admin work is done by my 12-year-old son whom I am still training because it is his legacy and I want him to know about the ins and outs of the business,” said Mathabi.
The 40-year-old from Venda in Limpopo is a qualified occupational therapist, a career she now pursues as a side hustle.
After five years of working at a hospital, she decided that working for a salary wasn't for her. She resigned and started her practice assisting people living with disabilities.
“I did not want to leave occupational therapy altogether because my family worked hard to put me through school. So, I just juggle both at my own pace while I have my independence.”
