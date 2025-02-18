Duo turns black wattle into eco-friendly braai charcoal

Two young people from Mvenyane village in Matatiele, Eastern Cape, are transforming the charcoal industry by turning the invasive alien black wattle plants into charcoal, contributing to the environment and combating climate change.
Black wattle is one of the most widespread and invasive alien trees in SA. In 2020, Sinikeziwe Tshobisa, 27, and Kwakhiwa Mshoboyi, 31, founded KFOX 2ND Couture Board Company, a venture blending creativity, sustainability and social responsibility.
They established the thriving business out of their shared struggle with unemployment, while also addressing critical environmental issues in their community.
Tshobisa said the invasive black wattle had been causing major environmental issues in the Mvenyane area, including water scarcity, veld fires and the displacement of indigenous plants.
Recognising the severity of the problem, the pair developed a business model to offer a solution, harvesting the black wattle to create eco-friendly braai charcoal and firewood.
“We both wanted to make a difference. While I was volunteering at the radio station, I saw how much potential our community had in creativity and entrepreneurship, but I also saw the environmental struggles we were facing,” Tshobisa recalled.
Initially, the business focused on refurbishing furniture, including ironing boards, tables and chairs, as well as revamping old clothes and fabric.
“Our goal is twofold: we are not only helping to remove an invasive plant species but also providing the community with a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to traditional firewood. By removing the wattle, we help restore grasslands, protect water sources and reduce the risk of devastating fires.”
Tshobisa, a bachelor of arts in communication science graduate, met Mshoboyi while volunteering at a community radio station.
At the time, Mshoboyi had just completed a 12-month Youth Employment Service programme facilitated by Conservation South Africa (CSA) in Mvenyane.
The programme equipped him with knowledge in business, entrepreneurship, leadership and nature conservation, including woodwork and sewing skills.
One major challenge for the company has been the difficulty in securing a stable market for its products. The distance between their production site and potential customers, combined with poor road infrastructure, has made transportation costs a barrier.
Family legacy breeds positive impact to the community
“We lose a lot of customers due to the bad roads. When clients see the gravel roads and hear about the transport costs, they often decide not to go through with the order,” she said.
Tshobisa and Mshoboyi were recently nominated as finalists in the South African Youth Awards 2024 in two categories, including Young Environmentalist of the Year and Young Entrepreneur of the Year. The awards are facilitated by the National Youth Development Agency.
“I was honoured to be recognised as a finalist. It was an amazing experience to network with other entrepreneurs, sponsors and funders. It opened opportunities for collaboration and I believe something great will come out of the conversations we had,” she said.
The company has so far employed 16 local residents and plans to expand operations to create more job opportunities soon.
Through the Small Enterprise Development Agency Asset Assist Programme, KFOX 2ND Couture Board Company received a tractor in October 2024, which has made transporting their products to storage much more efficient. – Vuk 'Uzenzele
