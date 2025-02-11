Artist masters the craft of intricate string art

The lack of resources to acquire proper art paper, sheets or artboards inspired Lerato Sipho Maake to use recycled flat boards as part of his art, ultimately enhancing his creativity and promoting environmental preservation.
Born and raised in Skhimini village in Bolobedu, Limpopo, the self-taught artist specialises in string art – a craft that involves threading strings between nails or other points to create patterns, also known as thread art.
Known to his social media followers as MoAfrika_Lerato, Maake emphasises the importance of recycling and protecting the environment to combat the effects of global warming.
“We must stop being selfish and think of future generations. I can already feel the direct impact of extreme weather conditions due to climate change caused by human activities,” said Maake, who holds a bachelor of education from the University of the Free State.
He works as a temporary educator at Langaville Secondary School in Johannesburg.
“I used to draw caricatures and cartoons, including characters from television, during my primary school years. When I was in high school, I discovered that my cousins were visual artists too, and coincidentally, we are all now teachers and artists,” he said.
It was during his high school years that he first discovered string art, but he only mastered the craft a few years ago while studying for his teaching degree.
The complexity and mind-boggling nature of string art inspired him to follow his passion. He now uses panel pins and strings on recycled flat boards to create his masterpieces.
“It is intricate and keeps me inspired to learn more. I can express unspoken words through this art. One day I will tell my story as a young person through it. I am working on projects that reflect my journey as a young black man growing up in Africa,” said Maake.
Most of his clients discover his work online and through art exhibitions he hosts virtually on various digital platforms. He has also showcased his work at shopping centres and events across Limpopo, Gauteng and the Free State.
His dream is to break through in the industry and be recognised as one of the best string artists in Africa and the world. – Vuk 'Uzenzele
Artist masters the craft of intricate string art
I express unspoken words through art – Maake
Image: VUKUZENZELE
The lack of resources to acquire proper art paper, sheets or artboards inspired Lerato Sipho Maake to use recycled flat boards as part of his art, ultimately enhancing his creativity and promoting environmental preservation.
Born and raised in Skhimini village in Bolobedu, Limpopo, the self-taught artist specialises in string art – a craft that involves threading strings between nails or other points to create patterns, also known as thread art.
Known to his social media followers as MoAfrika_Lerato, Maake emphasises the importance of recycling and protecting the environment to combat the effects of global warming.
“We must stop being selfish and think of future generations. I can already feel the direct impact of extreme weather conditions due to climate change caused by human activities,” said Maake, who holds a bachelor of education from the University of the Free State.
He works as a temporary educator at Langaville Secondary School in Johannesburg.
“I used to draw caricatures and cartoons, including characters from television, during my primary school years. When I was in high school, I discovered that my cousins were visual artists too, and coincidentally, we are all now teachers and artists,” he said.
It was during his high school years that he first discovered string art, but he only mastered the craft a few years ago while studying for his teaching degree.
The complexity and mind-boggling nature of string art inspired him to follow his passion. He now uses panel pins and strings on recycled flat boards to create his masterpieces.
“It is intricate and keeps me inspired to learn more. I can express unspoken words through this art. One day I will tell my story as a young person through it. I am working on projects that reflect my journey as a young black man growing up in Africa,” said Maake.
Most of his clients discover his work online and through art exhibitions he hosts virtually on various digital platforms. He has also showcased his work at shopping centres and events across Limpopo, Gauteng and the Free State.
His dream is to break through in the industry and be recognised as one of the best string artists in Africa and the world. – Vuk 'Uzenzele
Family legacy breeds positive impact to the community
Local juice company makes strides in beverage industry
Cash boost for cooperative to grow its fishery operations
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos