Businesswoman finds niche in cosmetics
Homemade products get rave reviews
Image: SUPPLIED
After Thabelo Phidza struggled her whole life to achieve glowing and moisturised skin from different products, she discovered in 2020 that the only thing that could help her was her own homemade lotion.
Hailing from Lwamondo in Venda, Phidza said finding a product that worked for her skin has always been a challenge since childhood.
Her brand, Glowing Queens Cosmetics, was founded in 2020, and the 34-year-old makes lotions, body oils, body scrubs and serums, which help relieve dry skin. The products are available on Takealot.
“I had dry skin ever since childhood. No matter which product I would use, my skin would not glow at all. I would apply moisturising creams but after a few hours, it would go back to being dry.
“I also heard some people complaining about the same thing. No matter the lotions, it would still feel like I didn't apply anything. I wondered if there was something wrong,” said Phidza.
Having a knack for business and realising what works best for her skin is what encouraged her to start her business.
“When I started using my products on my skin, I started getting compliments that my skin was glowing. People in my circle wanted to know what I was using because they had also complained about their skin and stretch marks.
“I then decided to make a few samples of my lotion and body oils. I gave it to them and they were so happy with the results that they demanded more. Realising that the lotion was in demand, I decided to capitalise and turned it into a business opportunity,” she said.
Phidza, who is also a qualified lawyer, said her business takes priority before her qualifications because she has always wanted to start her own business. Her decision to study was motivated by the fact that she wanted to be known as an educated businesswoman.
She said her law skills will be reserved for upcoming business deals should the need arise.
“My passion for entrepreneurship stems from childhood. I have always been impressed with people who are sellers and it didn't matter what was being sold but I found it inspiring."
Phidza said finding her own remedy was not an easy task for her because she was clueless and had to do research.
“My brother had bought scones with a five-litre bucket and I started making it in there. I was researching online, I had a book that was helping me as well. My business started with only R600. I wanted to use natural ingredients and I decided to go with vitamin E and tea tree.
“Today, my customers are happy with what I do. I have people buying my products and giving recommendations and good reviews, and they don't even know me. I am grateful because I want to see it grow as I want to create work opportunities for women in my society. I have two assistants and planning on employing more,” said Phidza.
