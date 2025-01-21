Top agro-processor's wholesome coffee thrives

A Bloemfontein-based entrepreneur, who established a healthy alternative to coffee, is revolutionising the agro-processing industry through her thriving business.
Chantelle de Bruyn (34) owns Buttercup Farmhouse, a business she registered in 2019 with initial plans to manufacture vegetable spices.
The business is currently selling its signature Cucurbita Latte (vegetable coffee made from butternut) and has plans to expand to produce supplement shakes, snack bars, vegetable ice cream, and a tea range.
She is equipped with product development skills acquired through a food science course she completed through the US Embassy and Consulates in SA.
She also completed the Raymond Ackerman Academy of Entrepreneurial Development Programme at the Johannesburg business school.
“This skill has been instrumental in creating innovation and ensuring that the taste and health benefits of our products align with what our customers need through the value chain,” she said.
De Bruyn has also partnered with the University of the Free State, which is assisting her with research and product development for her products.
The business currently employs 11 workers, including four permanent and seven part-time employees. She hopes to create more job opportunities as she expands its product offering.
Her products can be found at Food Lovers Market stores in the Western Cape, Centurion in Gauteng, and Ballito in KwaZulu-Natal. Online orders will be available in November.
De Bruyn plans to reach global consumers and said the business has received support from provincial government since its inception and received a R50,000 grant from the National Development Agency (NYDA) to purchase its first equipment. The department of economic, small business development, tourism & environmental affairs has also assisted the business to purchase additional equipment and allowed it to participate in various trade shows.
Buttercup Farmhouse already has a few accolades under its belt. In 2022, it received an award for being the Top Youth Agro Processor from the national department of agriculture, land reform & rural development.
In the same year, De Bruyn was crowned the best agro developer and most innovative business through the Cwena awards. The business was also the Overall Winner in Business of the Year by Action Coach for 2021/2022.
She was also the runner-up in the Forty over 40 Awards in 2022 and won second place in the Seeds of Change competition in 2023.
“We also gained recognition from the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York in 2023,” she said.
De Bruyn is also a small-scale farmer in crop production.
“Today we grow crops like butternut that are essential to our vegetable coffee production and have partnered with external farmers to help us grow our butternuts. Farming allows us to maintain high-quality ingredients for our products,” she said.
Small-scale farmer De Bruyn also produces crops
Top agro-processor's wholesome coffee thrives
Healthy coffee sells at large retailers in Western Cape, Gauteng, KZN
Image: VUKUZENZELE
