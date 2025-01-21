Local juice company makes strides in beverage industry

Jobs

By GCIS VUK'UZENZELE - 21 January 2025 - 13:10
Patrick Thokkie and Lungelo Mgaga launched a juice-making business that later welcomed Thabo Twala to the team.
Image: VUKUZENZELE

Three friends from Dobsonville, Soweto, have turned their entrepreneurial spirit into a thriving venture with the launch of Lifeway Imphatho Brands (LIB Foods), a 100% black-owned juice company that’s shaking up the beverage industry.

In 2019, Patrick Thokkie and Lungelo Mgaga launched a juice-making business that later welcomed Thabo Twala to the team. Together, they drive Loxion Fruit Beverages, a juice production company based in Dobsonville.

Thokkie said they have always possessed an entrepreneurial spirit, as they first tried venturing into a retail service merchandising business that didn’t work out.

“Years later, after Lungelo worked and gained valuable experience in beverage production at a leading South African dairy company, our vision and ideas came to life. We decided to enter the food and beverage manufacturing industry and seized the opportunity,” Thokkie said.

He said they've encountered various challenges, ranging from access to markets, start-up capital, and product branding.

“Other challenges included the correct product branding, packaging, marketing, and finding the right market for the product. One also needs manufacturing capacity, machinery to process, as well as transportation for distribution,” he said.

Turning to some of the triumphs in the business, Thokkie said there have been several victories and milestones achieved throughout their journey. He said their juice production journey began in 2019 with just an R800 budget, working from a small kitchen in Lenasia.

“Our customers started growing, and we gained more popularity through local brand events. The company grew from a team of two employees to five,” he said.

Thokkie said the company is now supplying 13 stores, including two independent Spars, Meat Expresses, a Watloo butchery, with other stores in the pipeline.

The company has received financial and non-financial assistance from the government through its agencies such as the National Youth Development Agency, Gauteng Enterprise Propeller, and Small Enterprise Finance Agency.

“They have assisted with grants, including equipment for processing, as well as branding material. The organisations also helped to buy office tools like computers,” he said.

