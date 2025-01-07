Long travels to city for maintenance spurs Dolo to open local spa

Tshegofatso Dolo, the director of Flame Creations, a beauty and style business in Mokopane, Limpopo, has set her sights on growing the business into a franchise with a footprint across the country.
Founded in 2018, the business operates in the beauty, cosmetics and personal care industry.
“The vision was to operate in the beauty, cosmetics and personal care industry. When we started, I had identified a gap in the market, particularly in Mokopane for nail enhancement, massage therapy, facial treatment, make-up and eyelash installation,” she said.
At the time, Dolo was working in Mokopane and used to travel from Polokwane.
“I found myself struggling when needing to do massages and nail treatments and I thought it was ridiculous to travel to Polokwane to get the service. I decided to open a spa in Mokopane. We are going to expand our service menu to include hairdressing.”
She said the journey over the past six years had its ups and downs.
Dolo used her savings to start the business and it took her six months to get the business off the ground and break even. One of her biggest challenges, however, was that the business was unable to retain staff, resulting in a high employee turnover.
“Because the industry is not necessarily regulated, anyone anywhere can just set it up so we lose a lot of people who go on to start their own things. It is something that I think is happening across the country.”
Flame Creations currently has six employees.
While the venture was initially self-funded, last year Flame Creations received a R243,850 grant from the Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda) and the Small Enterprise Finance Agency Assist Funding initiative. This was above the marketing and branding support and business adviser services she received from Seda in 2019.
She added that her ultimate goal was to build a lifestyle centre franchise with a footprint across the country as well as produce her own products.
“I have a model and it seems to be working,” she said.
Long travels to city for maintenance spurs Dolo to open local spa
Beauty entrepreneur aims to grow business into franchise
Image: VUKUZENZELE
