Job creation efforts of a North West-based cooperative recently received a major boost of more than R300,000 in funding from the National Development Agency (NDA).
The Taung-based Thota-ya-Tau Fish Harvest Primary Cooperative was established to create employment opportunities through fishery operations. The funding has helped the cooperative purchase a fishing boat, mobile cold-room trailer and generator. This will, in turn, enable the cooperative to increase production, expand operations and ensure sustainable employment for 10 of its members.
Tebogo Matlonoko, the project manager at Thota-ya-Tau, said the cooperative began in 2001 and two years later they received land from the local tribal authority. In 2017, they received their first significant funding from the provincial department of agriculture and rural development.
“We started the cooperative in 2001, identifying a community dam as a potential resource. With high levels of unemployment and poverty in our area, we decided to venture into fish farming. In 2003, we met with the local traditional leadership of Ga-Mothibi, who allocated us the land,” Matlonoko explained.
He added that once they received the land, the cooperative was guided by the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment, as well as the provincial department of agriculture and rural development, to obtain the necessary fishing permits.
Cash boost for cooperative to grow its fishery operations
MEC advises Thota-ya-Tau to treat their fish as gold
Image: VUKUZENZELE
Job creation efforts of a North West-based cooperative recently received a major boost of more than R300,000 in funding from the National Development Agency (NDA).
The Taung-based Thota-ya-Tau Fish Harvest Primary Cooperative was established to create employment opportunities through fishery operations. The funding has helped the cooperative purchase a fishing boat, mobile cold-room trailer and generator. This will, in turn, enable the cooperative to increase production, expand operations and ensure sustainable employment for 10 of its members.
Tebogo Matlonoko, the project manager at Thota-ya-Tau, said the cooperative began in 2001 and two years later they received land from the local tribal authority. In 2017, they received their first significant funding from the provincial department of agriculture and rural development.
“We started the cooperative in 2001, identifying a community dam as a potential resource. With high levels of unemployment and poverty in our area, we decided to venture into fish farming. In 2003, we met with the local traditional leadership of Ga-Mothibi, who allocated us the land,” Matlonoko explained.
He added that once they received the land, the cooperative was guided by the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment, as well as the provincial department of agriculture and rural development, to obtain the necessary fishing permits.
“I first encountered the NDA when they hosted cooperative workshops. This journey began in 2020, during which we were required to submit numerous documents and they assisted us through the entire funding process. Fortunately, the funding was approved and here we are today. Our persistence and patience have paid off,” he said.
The cooperative’s work cycle begins on Mondays with fishing, cleaning and freezing the fish for its customers.
The cooperative supplies local markets, including those in the Northern Cape and also serves out-of-town suppliers who resell to restaurants in Johannesburg.
Thota-ya-Tau Fish Harvest Primary Cooperative received its new equipment during a recent event attended by the North West MEC for social development, Basetsana Susanna Dantjie.
At the event, MEC Dantjie encouraged the cooperative to fully utilise the new equipment.
“The potential of this project is evident to all of us,” said Dantjie, adding that she would engage with her government counterparts to provide further expertise. She also urged the community to report illegal fishing activities in the area, particularly during the mating season.
“This is your wealth; you must treat this fish as gold,” concluded Dantjie.
Amlonde initiative helps women access affordable pads
How sewing masks during pandemic birthed a fashion business that now employs 73 people
Last N|uu speaker honoured with children's book
Double gold for local olive oil
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos