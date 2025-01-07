“We selected a manufacturer that uses environmentally friendly materials and adheres to international safety standards. It’s important to us that our pads are of the highest quality and that we support a responsible, sustainable supply chain,” she said.
Amlonde initiative helps women access affordable pads
Sanitary towels meet highest standards of quality, safety and sustainability
Image: SUPPLIED
Having struggled to access menstrual products during her teenage years, Thembeka Ndlovu took it upon herself to end period poverty by providing affordable, high-quality menstrual products to underprivileged girls and women.
With a background in social entrepreneurship and public health, Ndlovu founded Amlonde sanitary pads as well as the Amlonde initiative in 2020. The initiative allows individuals and businesses to sponsor girls, providing them with a supply of sanitary pads and educational materials about menstrual health.
“Our delivery model ensures that the pads go directly to the communities, schools and orphanages that need them the most, ensuring accessibility for the most vulnerable,” she said.
Ndlovu said her role in the company includes overseeing the manufacturing process to ensure that Amlonde sanitary pads meet the highest standards of quality, safety and sustainability.
“We selected a manufacturer that uses environmentally friendly materials and adheres to international safety standards. It’s important to us that our pads are of the highest quality and that we support a responsible, sustainable supply chain,” she said.
When it comes to the production of the pads, Ndlovu said that sourcing the right supplier was a challenge since she did not have the skills to make the pads herself.
“To resolve sourcing challenges, we invested time and effort into researching and identifying suppliers that could meet our sustainability and quality standards. We also formed strong, reliable relationships with our suppliers to ensure we could maintain a consistent, stable supply chain.”
While Amlonde has managed to get sanitary pads donated to more than 50,000 underprivileged recipients in SA and Zimbabwe, they plan to extend the initiative to other parts of Africa.
“In the coming years, we plan to expand our reach to more countries and form strategic partnerships with governments, corporations, and non-profit organisations. These partnerships will help us integrate our products into public health programs, particularly those that focus on disadvantaged communities.
Additionally, we aim to work closely with government bodies, as they often run initiatives aimed at raising awareness and providing support to [children from] disadvantaged backgrounds. Through these collaborations, we hope to drive policy changes and bring lasting improvements in menstrual health and hygiene.”
