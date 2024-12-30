How sewing masks during pandemic birthed a fashion business that now employs 73 people

Makhosazana Loriane Ntshangase found herself in a job that no longer fulfilled her. Undeterred by her age, she pursued her goal of creating a career centred around community support.

A resident of Gamalakhe in Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal, Ntshangase had always wanted to work with a non-profit organisation (NPO), a platform dedicated to assisting the community. However, she found her true calling in fashion.

At 32, Ntshangase decided to return to education, enrolling in fashion design at the Lindiwe Khuzwayo Fashion Academy.

“I feel like fashion chose me. There were so many moments when I found myself involved in fashion, and I later realised it was something I could immerse myself in,” she said.

After completing her studies in 2019, Ntshangase landed a contract with Vodacom in 2020 to produce masks, a crucial product during the Covid-19 pandemic. She used offcuts from the masks to create more, quickly finding a lucrative niche.

“Covid was my breakthrough. With the pandemic, people couldn’t go to hospitals without masks, and I made a significant profit. I realised I could turn this into a sustainable business,” she said.

In time, Ntshangase went into business with her sister, Zamabhele Ntshangase, and together, they have reached heights they never anticipated.

Today, Ntshangase owns and operates Esayidi, a fashion school based in Port Shepstone's central business district. Accredited by the Fibre Processing and Manufacturing Sector Education and Training Authority and the Quality Council for Trade and Occupations, the school offers National Qualifications Framework levels 1 and 2.

“I teach students to sew clothes for themselves because I believe if you can sew for yourself, you can sew for anyone,” she said.

To further upscale her business, Ntshangase applied for funding from the KwaZulu-Natal department of economic development, tourism and environmental affairs.

“With the funding, I was able to purchase 20 sewing machines for my studio in Gamalakhe.”

She also received financial support from the Ray Nkonyeni Municipality, which enabled her to build a studio for mass production.

Ntshangase now employs 73 people, in addition to 10 volunteers.

Esayidi also hosts an annual Sewing Bee competition, where fashion designers from across the country compete in front of a live audience. The event has become a key platform for gaining support from various government departments.

The competition is broadcast on several television channels, including international networks such as Spice Channel 109 and ZeeZonke Africa Channel 169.

Ntshangase recently expanded her business by opening a boutique at the Port Shepstone Mall, named Flair Designers Emporium. The boutique showcases the work of 10 local designers from Port Shepstone, further promoting the region’s fashion industry.

“I’m doing more now than I ever imagined. I realise I can be fulfilled and still give back to my community,” she concluded.

This story was first published in VUK'UZENZELE