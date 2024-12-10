Author Lorato Trok has paid homage to the last indigenous speaker of N|uu, a Khoisan language, for her determination to preserve the endangered language through a children’s book.
Last N|uu speaker honoured with children's book
Esau fixated to preserve indigenous language
Image: VUKUZENZELE
Author Lorato Trok has paid homage to the last indigenous speaker of N|uu, a Khoisan language, for her determination to preserve the endangered language through a children’s book.
In the book, titled “Golden Girl”, Trok chronicles how Ouma Katrina Esau and her family were forbidden from speaking the language but continued to do so secretly.
For years, N|uu has rarely been spoken and nearly disappeared but Esau is determined to save her language.
The book tells the story of Esau’s inspiring journey and discovers the power of language and the importance of never giving up on your dreams.
Esau is a recipient of the Order of the Baobab in Silver.
Trok says she was inspired to write the book after learning of Esau’s story in 2016.
“She was about 70 years old at the time and she had started a school. What was fascinating was that, at the time, she was one of three or four people who were left speaking the Khoisan language in the world. I thought it was important to document her heroic feat. She could not read or write but was making sure that she preserved her language.”
At the time, Trok began to write articles and opinion pieces on Esau's life and later decided to write her story.
“The book is her voice.”
She was pleased by how the book had been received since it was first launched in September, especially because it was a chapter book for children.
“I am hoping that people will become aware that languages can die if they are not written, if they are not read and if they are not promoted. Esau is the only mother language speaker because it is possible, it has happened. She told me how her language died.”
“We see a trend in our African language speakers where languages are not spoken to the children. People are not teaching children their home languages and going straight to English. That’s a concern because coming generations will not be able to speak their home languages,” she said. – This article was first published in Vuk'Uzenzele
