Loyiso Manga’s passion and dedication to agriculture has resulted in the birth of Ubuntu Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Ubuntu EVOO).
Manga, 39, originates from Makanda in the Eastern Cape and has showcased the power of entrepreneurship in agriculture.
After completing his honours degree in business administration management, he returned to his hometown in the Eastern Cape, hoping to find land to cultivate.
His plan did not work out and resulted in a failed business venture.
Manga moved back to Cape Town in 2018. There he worked as a financial adviser and later as a call centre agent, while pursuing his business on the side.
He decided to open Ubuntu EVOO which is produced in the Western Cape in December 2019.
“After visiting numerous farms in the Western Cape, I stumbled upon an olive grove. I began researching the benefits of olive oil, exploring its advantages for health, skin and hair,” he said.
Double gold for local olive oil
Manga wants to own his own farm
Image: SUPPLIED
Loyiso Manga’s passion and dedication to agriculture has resulted in the birth of Ubuntu Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Ubuntu EVOO).
Manga, 39, originates from Makanda in the Eastern Cape and has showcased the power of entrepreneurship in agriculture.
After completing his honours degree in business administration management, he returned to his hometown in the Eastern Cape, hoping to find land to cultivate.
His plan did not work out and resulted in a failed business venture.
Manga moved back to Cape Town in 2018. There he worked as a financial adviser and later as a call centre agent, while pursuing his business on the side.
He decided to open Ubuntu EVOO which is produced in the Western Cape in December 2019.
“After visiting numerous farms in the Western Cape, I stumbled upon an olive grove. I began researching the benefits of olive oil, exploring its advantages for health, skin and hair,” he said.
Beekeeper starts thriving honey business after 'odd' visit
“This discovery made me think of my family, friends and all the health-conscious individuals who could benefit from such a product.”
He originally sourced his oil from a farm in Swartland, but after two years, he now obtains it from a farm in the Swellendam area.
“Finding a quality farm that could guarantee a top-notch product for sale was quite challenging.”
Manga said his primary challenge is securing funding to buy his own farm.
“Acquiring the farm will allow us to control the entire value chain. We will boost olive production, invest in cash crops and turn the farm into a practical learning centre for agriculture students in the Western Cape.”
Ubuntu EVOO brand won Gold in the New York World Olive Oil competition in 2019, Silver in the New York World Olive Oil competition in 2021 and Double Gold in the New York World Olive Oil competition in 2022.
With a small, but dedicated team of five employees, Manga is rapidly expanding his brand’s presence. – This article was first published in Vuk'Uzenzele
Tenacity fuels drive for prosperity
Covid lockdown births a passion for make-up
Beauty academy is a beacon of hope to community
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos