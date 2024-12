Senior General Reporter

Reporting to: News Editor

Department: Sunday Times/TimesLIVE editorial

Position type: Permanent

Location: Parktown, Johannesburg

Purpose of the job

To identify, investigate and write unique breaking news stories, work on multimedia packages and in-depth features for The Sunday Times and TimesLIVE Premium.

Main Responsibilities:

Consistently identify and break unique news stories that resonate with the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE Premium audience.

Manage a personal diary of story ideas daily, taking the initiative in discovering fresh angles and untold stories.

Write compelling and engaging news packages, utilizing data, reports, and multimedia elements to enhance storytelling.

Thoroughly investigate leads, conducting in-depth research and interviews to produce original investigative pieces.

Cultivate and sustain relationships with key contacts to consistently source exclusive and unique stories.

Ensure all content aligns with the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE Premium style, tone, and deadlines while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and integrity.

Qualifications & Experience

A relevant diploma/degree in journalism or a related field.

6–10 years of journalism experience in breaking news, investigative reporting, or features writing.

A strong general knowledge base and an understanding of the news landscape.

Skills & Attributes

Exceptional Writing Ability: Able to write clearly, concisely, and engagingly across various formats and platforms.

Work Under Pressure: Proven ability to work effectively under tight deadlines and manage multiple projects simultaneously without compromising quality

Strong Communication: Excellent verbal and written communication skills, able to build rapport with sources and collaborate effectively with colleagues.

Creativity and Innovation: Consistently brings fresh ideas to the table, embracing new methods of storytelling, including multimedia formats.

Integrity and Ethics: Demonstrates unwavering integrity and professionalism, especially when handling sensitive information.

Flexibility: Ability to work from the Johannesburg office. Willingness to travel, work irregular hours, and adapt to the fast-paced nature of the news environment.

Qualified applicants may submit their CV, cover letter and two references to:mediarecruitment@arena.africa

Please indicate the job title in the subject line of your application

Closing date: 17 December 2024

Arena Holdings is an Affirmative Action Employer and as such, preference will be given to candidates who will add to the diversity of our organisation. Kindly take note that if we do not respond to you in the next two months, you may regard your application as unsuccessful.