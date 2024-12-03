“Another thing that fuelled my passion is that my mother and I had lost everything we had and lost our life of privilege. We had moved to the Lahlamlenze informal settlement in Soweto and my mother was unemployed.,” he said.
Tenacity fuels drive for prosperity
Chara handicrafts luxury leatherbags, belts and wallets
Image: Veli Nhlapo
When his father died in 2013, Vusi Chara and his mother had to move from Cape Town to Johannesburg and fend for themselves.
He decided to use the skills his father had taught him to make a living.
In 2018, he founded his own business Four Man C which handicrafts luxury leather items that are sold and supplied to individuals, schools, retailers and corporates. The Soweto-based company specialises in bags, belts and wallets.
“What made me gain an interest in the leather business is that I grew up in a household where my father was an entrepreneur who had his own factory. He also manufactured bags, but it was entry-level bags. So, I've always shared the same passion, but I wanted to take it a step further and make bags that compete with brands such as Prada and the likes,” he said.
“Another thing that fuelled my passion is that my mother and I had lost everything we had and lost our life of privilege. We had moved to the Lahlamlenze informal settlement in Soweto and my mother was unemployed.,” he said.
Although Chara is a self-taught craftsman, he said his father taught him other skills that he uses in his business today.
“When it was school holidays and other kids would play or go and visit family, I chose to assist in my father's company and volunteered to go and sell his products at flea markets and big shows such as the Grahamstown [Makhanda] arts and crafts festival and other events in Nasrec. This is where I learnt the skills of marketing, selling and networking,” he said.
Recalling his first big gig, the entrepreneur reveals that he failed dismally.
“I had just finished matric and had found a job as a tiler. The company took us to Gqeberha where we were renovating a restaurant, and I happened to see a shop that sold leather products that had similar designs to the designs my dad was producing at the factory. So, I approached the lady in the store and asked where they sourced the bags from because even though they were pretty, they were not neat and had visible glue and stitching that wasn't in place.
“I asked her if she sourced the bags from my family in Cape Town, and if she had, then I would call to find out how they would let such bags leave the workshop without doing quality control.”
After that conversation, Chara said the woman asked for images of his family's bags and quotations. Chara then got the information from his brother and the shop was impressed and put in an order.
“It was my first time making the bags myself and the bags were terrible. I was even using the wrong thread. The customer was so unhappy, and they never called me again,” he said.
However, he said the experience encouraged him to better his craft and work harder.
Now, Four Man C has five permanent employees.
“Finding employees who are as talented and as passionate as I am has been a big challenge. It's hard to find people who are dedicated and who respect me as their employer as I'm young,” he said.
For aspiring entrepreneurs, Chara said people should invest in their skills and make time to perfect their craft. He also said it is important to strive for excellence, so that your product can stand out.
