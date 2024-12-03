“It was after two weeks when I baked my first loaf and everything went well. However, we didn’t share the same vision, so I rented a space with a bakery machine that belonged to an old man. But eventually, I had to move because they complained that I was using too much electricity,” he said.
With financial support from friends and family, Molubi launched his bakery. In the early days, he’d wake up at 2am to bake and personally deliver fresh bread to customers.
A year later, his company has grown into a thriving business with three employees supplying bread to shops and customers across Soweto and surrounding areas.
While business is growing, Molubi faces challenges like frequent power cuts. Despite this, his dedication is paying off.
Recently, he attended Standard Bank's enterprise and supplier development programmes and workshop and walked away with R10,000 in prize money.
Baker gets boost for bread business
R10k prize money at workshop
Image: SUPPLIED
A chance encounter with an old bread-making machine sparked a life-changing idea for 33-year-old Soweto entrepreneur Keletso Molubi.
Molubi recalls the moment that inspired his bakery business: “I was watching my friend bake bread using an old machine which belonged to his grandparents and hadn’t been used over the years.
“As I stood there, ideas started coming to me. I was thinking about profit and income, I was not there to waste my time. I asked questions and saw the potential for something bigger.”
After learning the basics from his friend, Molubi decided to start his own business.
“It was after two weeks when I baked my first loaf and everything went well. However, we didn’t share the same vision, so I rented a space with a bakery machine that belonged to an old man. But eventually, I had to move because they complained that I was using too much electricity,” he said.
With financial support from friends and family, Molubi launched his bakery. In the early days, he’d wake up at 2am to bake and personally deliver fresh bread to customers.
A year later, his company has grown into a thriving business with three employees supplying bread to shops and customers across Soweto and surrounding areas.
While business is growing, Molubi faces challenges like frequent power cuts. Despite this, his dedication is paying off.
Recently, he attended Standard Bank's enterprise and supplier development programmes and workshop and walked away with R10,000 in prize money.
Image: SUPPLIED
The workshops are aimed at enabling township businesses transform their operations through gaining greater access to markets, development services, and the crucial funding they need to grow.
“Imagine going to an event to learn and come back R10,000 richer. I didn't even have fuel so I planned to go and learn and when the event ended, I planned to come straight home and park the car.
“I went there to learn and engage, but they had a quiz at the end. I won R5,000 as the top prize, and another businessman added R5,000 to my winnings,” he said.
Molubi plans to use the money to rebrand his business and invest in a bread-slicing machine. “I have a vision to have my company competing with the likes of Albany and so on,” he said.
The programme launched in Gauteng last month before it was taken to KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. It will spread to other parts of the country next year.
SowetanLIVE
Father's death spurs youngster into farming
Board game unites players with fun, learning
Madimbo Macs helps smaller benefits farmers to export nuts to China
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos