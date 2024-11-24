Job Ad – Editor: Sowetan

Arena Holdings is looking for an editor for Sowetan to spearhead the newsroom in producing high-quality, compelling, and impactful journalism across both print and digital platforms.
The role involves defining the editorial vision, maintaining the publication’s journalistic excellence, and amplifying social advancement campaigns, whilst solidifying Sowetan’s position as a trusted and influential voice in SA media.
Responsibilities of this role:
- Lead Sowetan’s editorial strategy across digital, print and events platforms.
- Lead the Sowetan newsroom to produce engaging, innovative, quality journalism in line with market expectations, adhering to the Press Code and relevant legal prescripts.
- Design and manage efficient, integrated newsroom workflows to support the growth of Sowetan platforms.
- Use relevant analytics to make informed editorial decisions, drive audience engagement and platform monitoring.
- Work closely with internal stakeholders to develop innovative strategies.
- Cultivate a high-performance team culture guided by Arena Holdings’s values of excellence, integrity, accountability and wellness.
- Represent Sowetan in public engagements and foster productive relationships with corporate partners, industry leaders and other key stakeholders.
Skills and qualifications
- Relevant journalism or business degree essential.
- At least 12 years’ experience in journalism, including seven years’ editorial-management experience.
- Proven experience of leadership in a newsroom
- Ability to balance editorial independence with the publication’s commercial viability.
- Experience in drafting and executing a digital audience growth strategy
Skills and attributes
- Strong leadership skills
- Excellent organisational and presentation skills.
- Excellent research, English writing and editing skills
- Unimpeachable integrity and judgment
- Ability to work irregular hours
Qualified applicants may submit their CV to: mediarecruitment@arena.africa
Please indicate the job title in the subject line of your application.
Closing date is November 29 2024.
