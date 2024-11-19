Beauty academy is a beacon of hope to community

Precious Mabotja is making a mark with her beauty and self-care business, Prexxy Beauty Academy and Spa.
The 30-year-old entrepreneur founded the business in 2023 in her community of Marapyane in Mpumalanga.
Mabotja is not only providing beauty services but also on a mission to empower individuals and fight poverty by offering valuable education and skills.
The academy’s course range includes nail technology, waxing, massage and make-up.
After studying cosmetology at Tshwane South TVET College in Pretoria, Mabotja polished her skills over seven years, working as a massage therapist and waxing specialist in various salons across Pretoria and Sandton.
These experiences fuelled her desire to start her own business.
“After working in different salons belonging to other people, I realised I can do more with my experience and knowledge to create something meaningful for my community back home,” she said.
Marapyane is a huge rural settlement about 160km northeast of Pretoria.
Mabotja said finding the right space for her vision there was not easy until the public works department allowed her to use a classroom in a closed primary school. She converted the classroon into a training centre.
“I started the business after doing a learnership during which I was earning about R1,400 a month. I tried to save every month, even though that income was not enough to maintain me. I pushed hard for what I wanted,” said Mabotja.
Currently, Prexxy Beauty Academy is home to 14 students. Mabotja uses the academy to lend a hand in activism to lift youth out of social ills they encounter. Recently, she awarded scholarships to two individuals, one homeless and the other a recovering addict, from Prexxy Beauty Academy.
“It is not just about beauty it is about rebuilding lives.”
However, the journey has not been without its hardships, highlighting that starting a business can be tough, especially when support is limited.
“Sometimes you do not get the backing you need simply because you are new. People first need to see your work before they believe in you,” she said.
Despite these challenges, her dedication and vision continue to inspire confidence in her students and the community.
With three employees, including herself, she is not only changing lives through education, but also creating job opportunities.
This article was first published in Vuk'Uzenzele
