Passion for design leads to clothing company

After beating unemployment blues, entrepreneur now eyes opening fashion school

By GCIS VUK'UZENZELE - 29 October 2024 - 13:45
Anna Moriti from Sebokeng in Gauteng is an example of what it means to start again after suffering the plight of unemployment.
 In 2018, Moriti was left jobless after the company she worked for closed down. Armed with a passion for designing clothes she soldiered on.

Today, the 35-year-old owns Tswakae Styles & Design (PTY) Ltd which specialises in making and designing traditional clothes. 

Moriti's love for design started years earlier but the comfort of holding down a job delayed her ambition to start her own busy.

“The closure of the company almost destroyed my life. I had plans to buy it and make it mine.” 

In 2019, Moriti attended a design course at Sedibeng College and Skills Development where she obtained her design certificate. Two years later Tswakae Styles & Design (PTY) Ltd begin its operations, using her savings as start-up capital. 

"Starting a business was not easy as I had to use all my savings to start [the business]." 

In 2022, she approached the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) for financial assistance. 

“The agency granted me R34,000. I purchased sewing machines, material, iron, and built a shack to start my business.” 

The financial backing from the NYDA helped Moriti’s business to flourish. She said her main job is the production of traditional garments, school uniforms, bridal gowns and casual attire.

“Schools, churches and brand shops began to trust me and started purchasing various types of clothing.” 

Moriti expressed her desire to expand her business, generate more job opportunities for the community and establish a school to educate young people about design and sewing.

Join Chateau Del Rei for an Instant Celebration