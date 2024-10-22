Entrepreneur committed to preserving traditional ginger beer recipe

When Mpho Mohaswa struggled to balance life between a corporate career and enjoying quality time with family, she ventured into entrepreneurship.
After building a successful career as an engineer in the oil and gas industry, Mohaswa founded Precious and Pearl Brands in 2017.
The company specialises in locally crafted ginger beer, Ghemere, which is a concentrate and ready-to-drink non-alcoholic beverage that many South African households love to serve during special occasions.
“I wanted something that would allow me family time and work flexible hours. Starting a business just made sense. I also realised that no ginger beer concentrate has that true South African taste. This was an opportunity for me to revive many people’s emotions and childhood memories,” said Mohaswa of Burgersfort in Limpopo.
This venture is rooted in her commitment to preserving a traditional ginger beer recipe, which she realised many citizens do not pass on to younger generations.
“We wanted to bring convenience to the new daughters-in-law, aunts and mothers,” she explained.
The 36-year-old's dedication has earned the business several awards in the agro-processing and food and beverage sectors, establishing it as one of the best-tasting ginger beer in the country.
In 2019, the business won the Firstwatch Entrepreneur Challenge and overall winner of the Ekurhuleni Festival of Ideas under the agro-processing category. It was also among the Mail & Guardian Top 200 Young South Africans under the category of Business and Entrepreneurship in 2021.
In 2023, the business also won the Nedbank Business Ignite, Fabulous Women Awards under the job creation category, and Forty Under 40 SA under the agro-processing category.
It was also at the helm of the 2024 Top Youth Owned Brand Awards under the food and beverage category.
Mohaswa has initiated a programme called Power Girls aimed at empowering young women in local communities.
“Through this initiative, we equip women with valuable skills and employment opportunities,” she said. With a small but dedicated team of eight employees, Mohaswa is rapidly expanding her brand’s presence.
Ghemere is available for purchase at Food Lovers Market nationwide, as well as selected Spar, Pick n Pay, and Shoprite/Checkers stores in Gauteng and North West.
The company offers reselling opportunities, allowing others to generate extra income while sharing a beloved beverage. Since 2018, the Small Enterprise Development Agency has been supporting Precious and Pearl Brands through different interventions including material, product testing, and packaging.
The business has further received financial assistance from the Small Enterprise Finance Agency to purchase a delivery truck in 2024.
Precious and Pearl Brands exhibited its products at a major food expo in Dubai at the end of September 2024. – This story was first published in GCIS's Vuk'uzenzele
Entrepreneur committed to preserving traditional ginger beer recipe
Locally crafted Ghemere offers convenience at traditional gatherings
Image: SUPPLIED
