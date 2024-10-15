Driver works her way up from cleaner to operating Gautrain

Bawinile Mokgonyana is quickly establishing herself as a standout talent in the rail industry.
Within just two years of starting as a Gautrain driver, she has earned a reputation as one of the top performers in operating Gauteng’s high-speed train system.
As SA celebrates Transport Month this October, we shine a light on Mokgonyana’s inspiring career journey.
Starting her career as a cleaner with the Gautrain in 2020, Mokgonyana has always envisioned herself one day steering the 160 km/hour high-speed train – a dream that has come true.
“I saw it as an opportunity to work my way up and grab any available opportunity. My role included cleaning and sanitising the Gautrain facilities. I was fascinated by all the buttons that the drivers used to get the train moving. I envisioned myself driving passengers to various destinations one day,” she said.
A year later, the Bombela Operating Company (BOC), which operates and maintains transportation systems, including the Gautrain, advertised six Gautrain drivers vacant positions.
It was the first time that external applicants, including cleaners who worked for the company, contracted to clean the Gautrain facilities, had an opportunity to apply for driver positions, as this was previously accessible to the BOC internal staff members only.
“I applied for the job, went through various tests and trained as a driver. It was unbelievable. It only started sinking in that I am going to be a Gautrain driver when I received my train driver's licence,” she said.
According to the BOC, you must have served as a train conductor for at least 12 months to stand a chance to qualify as a driver. This means the driver role is mainly advertised internally.
“Upon application, candidates must undertake the Vienna Test System assessment, a psychomotor evaluation to determine suitability for the train driving environment. Recommended candidates undergo interviews and medical assessments before the final appointment. If the internal candidate pool is limited, the train driver role may be opened to the public, as was the case for Bawinile,” the company said.
When her dream became a reality, Mokgonyana performed her duties with exceptional skill and dedication, earning the title of Train Driver of the Year at the BOC Annual Award ceremony in 2023.
The BOC uses its selection process to determine the top ten drivers of the year. Finalists are evaluated based on detailed charts that assess their speed, train handling, efficiency braking, emergency brake application and overall behaviour.
Mokgonyana was top of the list and was statistically fit to receive the award.
“I always try to do right even when no one is watching. In this case, the BOC has a system that monitors the work that we always do, and some of the most critical parts of our job are the safety of passengers and how safe we drive the trains, among others,” she explained.
She added that winning the award is also the highlight of her career because she won against drivers who have been on the job since the inception of the Gautrain but had not received such an award.
Mokgonyana’s excellence as a driver does not come as a surprise because she has always had an interest in working in the transport and automotive sectors.
“When I was in grade 7, I wanted to design a car that would minimise fatalities and injuries caused by accidents. Unfortunately, I could not qualify to go to university after matriculating. So I had to find a job in a supermarket and corresponded with Monitor International School for a motor mechanic certificate in 2006,” she said.
Mokgonyana also holds a national diploma and a BTech in operations management from the University of Johannesburg, a certificate in business process management from the University of Pretoria, and a certificate in user experience design from the University of Cape Town.
Her journey is even more rewarding as someone who started as a cashier at a supermarket, worked as an organisational development intern, and took roles as a promoter, scholar transport driver, receptionist and an administrative summons operator at the South African National Roads Agency e-toll. – This story was first published in GCIS's Vuk'uzenzele
