Young entrepreneur taps into furniture manufacturing

Hilda Mphelane has embarked on an inspiring journey driven by her passion for craftsmanship.
The 25-year-old resident of Vlakfontein in Mpumalanga is the founder and owner of H and M Furniture, established in 2022.
The business offers a range of customised products such as headboards, pedestals, television stands and bedroom couches.
Her entrepreneurial spirit was ignited by her natural talent and a desire to improve her life and her community.
“I realised there is a market in the furniture manufacturing industry. I wanted [ to design the interior of] a room that was special to me and I went ahead because I had the skill and talent,” said Mphelane.
The company tailor makes each furniture item according to the individual needs of its clients.
“We take pride in making furniture that reflects our clients’ style and enhances their space,” she said.
This article first appeared on GCIS's Vuk'uzenzele
