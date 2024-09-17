Board game unites players with fun, learning

According to Maboshengo, most of the words they came up with were unique to locals, including trending words on X and slang.
“We are using a similar apparatus as 30 Seconds, but our game is more South African and uses language that is familiar to locals,” he said.
Some of the words featured in the game are names of ministers, local soccer clubs, football players, radio stations, and SA celebrities.
The business consultant, who runs student accommodations nationwide, said he was also consumed by ways to bring enjoyment to students on lockdown in campus residences.
It was in 2022 when Maboshengo decided to solidify the idea by registering his board game and patenting it.
He said his passion project cost him close to R400,000 for it to come to life – from importing the correct dye, and design to printing for the initial 1,000 games.
The goal was never to have a lot of people owning this game or chasing profit.
“We wanted to create an environment where people will play among each other in campuses, schools and historical places.”
Last year, they started a tournament among the local university students and the winners then travelled to Lesotho to compete with their peers.
“They played it and had fun. Even the Lesotho students felt the game was made for them because you can play it with any language.”
The 34-year-old said that he is now introducing the game to high schools.
“In high school, we used to have a Mathematics Olympiad and what I have seen now is that the recreational activities revolve around sport. That’s why we want to take it to [the] schools.”
Mathematics Olympiad are competitive exams which assesses students for their mathematical skills and abilities.
The entrepreneur expressed his desire to host a game show based on his board game in the future, stressing the unlimited potential for success. – This article first appeared on GCIS's Vuk'uzenzele
