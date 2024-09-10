Waste collection sparks idea of bio-fertiliser business

Problems about waste collection intrigued Neo Lelaka so much that he wondered how it could be managed, sparking a bio-fertiliser business idea.
“I started exploring ways to manage the waste and noticed that after it was sorted for recycling, there was still a great deal of bio-digestible waste left over,” said Lelaka from Mahwelereng in Mogalakwena, Limpopo.
“Sorting the waste gives me chances to explore different avenues. We see a lot of opportunities in producing cooking oil, so I am exploring that option and hoping to develop that in the next five years. We also collect a lot of cow dung, a major greenhouse gas producer.”
Lelaka said he started researching biomass and how it could be repurposed and discovered that the methane it produced could be harnessed for renewable energy.
At the time, he was working in a civil and construction company when the country went under lockdown in 2020. Since they had to stop operations, this gave him more time to explore the idea further.
Lelaka, the owner of NTT Empire, then realised that he would need a bigger space and increased capacity to produce biofuel from methane.
Then, in 2022, a friend told him to pitch his idea to Anglo American enterprise development programme, Zimele.
“My business mentor advised that I start small and use what I have. That led me to try out the production of bio-fertilisers.
“My focus was to raise funds for my new business venture, but I realised that I lacked a lot of information regarding how to market, compliance and how to run a business overall, which I learned while on the programme.”
Over 18 months, Lelaka received business training, coaching and mentoring, assistance with compliance processes and was exposed to procurement opportunities, among other interventions.
Today, the business which employs 12 people and supplies – cleaning, gardening and horticulture services – to homeowners, nurseries, farmers and companies with gardens or operates in the space.
“Our bio-fertiliser is a 3-in1 microbial blend that is used as a soil preparation agent to maximise farming results, organic fertiliser and natural pesticides.”
Lelaka said he plans to expand his business to use “waste to produce methane, developing a biodiesel plant and supply and maintain spekboom plants to businesses looking to reduce their carbon footprint, because they are carbon sponges and will absorb greenhouse gases collecting”.
His advice for other young entrepreneurs is “simply to start small”.
“Speed and scale don’t matter; direction is more important,” he says. “And strive for ownership. The fact that my name is on my bio-fertilisers means I must make sure they are up to standard. Use what you have, and make sure your business is well-run. Chase excellence – it speaks for itself. That’s how the big brands make it.”
