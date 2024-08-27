Beyond her achievements, she finds huge joy in hosting ladies' skate sessions, where she encourages more females to embrace and excel in the sport.
However, her path has not been without obstacles.
“Challenges that I have faced include being treated differently and not getting certain jobs because I am female. I still battle with this but it only motivates me to keep going, progressing and challenging myself [to improve my talent],” she said.
Awuah's talent has enabled her to tour around the globe, with Dubai and Tokyo standing out as destinations that have inspired her the most.
These experiences have shown her that despite her humble beginnings in Kimberley, dreams are within reach with determination and hard work.
Her journey began at the tender age of five years, inspired by the sight of her older brother and his friends effortlessly floating on their skateboards in front of their home.
Looking ahead, Awuah envisions a bright future beyond her successful skateboarding career.
Her dream is to establish a skateboarding academy, where she can bring up young talent and prepare future Olympians.
“I plan to integrate a ministry within my academy, aiming to inspire and guide youth through their faith journey,” she said.
As she continues her journey towards the Olympics and beyond, she remains a role model for young athletes everywhere, especially in SA and the African continent. – This story was first published in GCIS's Vuk’uzenzele
Olympic skateboarder to plough back to community
Awuah cites help by IOC's Solidarity for her progress
Image: VUKUZENZELE
Skateboarder, Boipelo Awuah of Kimberley in the Northern Cape, represented SA at the recent Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which ended ended on August 11.
Awuah debuted on the global stage aged 15 during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Her Olympic stint was however cut short by an injury sustained during training.
Despite the setback, Awuah kept focus on the following Games and over the past three and a half years, she travelled the world, competing in international events until she qualified for the Paris Olympics.
“All thanks to the Olympic Solidarity programme, I have been able to attend most of the qualifying events,” said Awuah.
The Olympic Solidarity is an IOC programme aimed at assisting struggling national Olympic committees to develop athletes who can compete on the world stage, more so in the Olympic Games and Paralympics.
Guiding Awuah through her own Olympic journey is coach Melissa Williams, who also prepares her mentally for the challenges that lie ahead.
“I can truly say this is the hardest I have ever worked to become a better skateboarder and to prepare myself [for the competition]. I’m very thankful to have my coach right by my side,” said Awuah.
Since 2019, she has proudly held the title of the top female African skater.
Young graduate gets ahead with farming business
Beyond her achievements, she finds huge joy in hosting ladies' skate sessions, where she encourages more females to embrace and excel in the sport.
However, her path has not been without obstacles.
“Challenges that I have faced include being treated differently and not getting certain jobs because I am female. I still battle with this but it only motivates me to keep going, progressing and challenging myself [to improve my talent],” she said.
Awuah's talent has enabled her to tour around the globe, with Dubai and Tokyo standing out as destinations that have inspired her the most.
These experiences have shown her that despite her humble beginnings in Kimberley, dreams are within reach with determination and hard work.
Her journey began at the tender age of five years, inspired by the sight of her older brother and his friends effortlessly floating on their skateboards in front of their home.
Looking ahead, Awuah envisions a bright future beyond her successful skateboarding career.
Her dream is to establish a skateboarding academy, where she can bring up young talent and prepare future Olympians.
“I plan to integrate a ministry within my academy, aiming to inspire and guide youth through their faith journey,” she said.
As she continues her journey towards the Olympics and beyond, she remains a role model for young athletes everywhere, especially in SA and the African continent. – This story was first published in GCIS's Vuk’uzenzele
Former architect turns ice cream passion into business
Paint specialist fulfills manufacturing ambition
Young entrepreneur gives tyres a new look
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos