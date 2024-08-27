After extensive research and training, the father and daughter duo started experimenting with different organic waste materials to turn waste into valuable compost from their backyard. This is how SñP Organic Products was born.
Father, daughter duo see worms as their gold mine
SñP Organic Products specialises in vermicomposting
Image: VUKUZENZELE
If you think of worms, you might imagine slimy tiny creatures, but for Snenhlanhla Maduna, who has been dubbed “worm mom”, her face lights up at the sight of these creepy crawlies.
“They are harmless, the tickling sensation they create when hand-held made me overcome my initial aversion,” Maduna said.
The 21-year-old from Hilton in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, is the co-founder of SñP Organic Products, which specialises in vermicomposting – a process whereby earthworms convert natural waste into compost.
“We transform organic waste into nutrient-rich worm compost, which enhances soil health and fosters plant growth.”
The idea for SñP Organic Products stemmed from a deep-rooted passion for gardening and sustainable living.
“After the Covid-19 lockdown and the July unrest, we realised the impact of growing our own food. My father, Phumani Zondi, and I decided to co-found SñP Organic Products.”
After extensive research and training, the father and daughter duo started experimenting with different organic waste materials to turn waste into valuable compost from their backyard. This is how SñP Organic Products was born.
The entrepreneurs target local gardeners and environmentally conscious consumers who value organic products. “We now sell our compost to gardening enthusiasts who appreciate the benefits of nutrient-rich, chemical-free compost.
“We [also] provide worm bait for people who enjoy fishing. Dreaming big, we see ourselves eventually selling to farmers, golf courses and places that use compost to maintain their fields,” Maduna said.
Apart from producing compost, SñP Organic Products has a comfrey balm product that offers natural therapeutic benefits. The product is made from comfrey plants grown in their home.
Comfrey is renowned for its healing properties, particularly in treating sore muscles, backaches, painful joints and inflammation. “Our plantain balm is known for its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, making it ideal for treating acne, rash, eczema and irritated skin.”
SñP Organic Products now employs one dedicated worker, who visits twice a week to assist with the operations.
“As we grow, we aim to expand our workforce, particularly targeting young, ambitious individuals aged 18 to 50 who are eager to learn and start their own ventures. Creating job opportunities for these individuals is a core part of our mission.”
Maduna said she is hopeful for future collaborations with a government that can support the business’s mission.
“Government funding and support would enable us to expand our operations, educate more people and create job opportunities for disadvantaged communities. Our vision is to establish a large-scale worm farm, producing compost and training individuals in vermiculture and vermicomposting.”
Maduna is now studying towards a Bachelor of Education degree with Stadio Higher Education.
She said the course will equip her with the skills to effectively communicate and teach others about sustainable practices.
“Our journey in vermicomposting and organic product development is a testament to the potential of small efforts making a significant impact. With the right support and education, we aim to transform the agricultural landscape in SA, one worm at a time,” she concluded. – This story was first published in GCIS's Vuk’uzenzele
