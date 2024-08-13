Honchos Flamed Grilled Chicken is a proudly SA brand, offering a product range of flame-grilled chicken.
Its menu also consists of burgers, shwarmas, hand-cut chips and many more. The franchise began in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, in 2005 and has grown to 98 stores nationally with a footprint in Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini.
Ndlangamandla's business is located at KG Mall – KwaGuqa Shopping Centre in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga.
He said that franchising provides an opportunity to buy into an existing, successful business model that comes with a proven track record, a successful training programme and a solid supply chain.
Ndlangamandla advises young people to never give up on their dreams and believes that with determination it is possible.
“To the youth, you have to wake up and start searching for opportunities that will change your life for the better,” he said. – This story was first published in GCIS's Vuk'uzenzele
Businessman goes from being a waiter to franchisee
Image: SUPPLIED
Summertime Ndlangamandla has built a chicken business, creating 13 jobs.
Ndlangamandla said his passion and determination made him believe that he could own a flamed grilled chicken franchise. The franchise trades under his business Akhule Aphile.
From humble beginnings, Ndlangamandla has five years of experience in the restaurant industry. He started as a waiter and worked his way up to manager at a popular restaurant.
In 2023, his life took a turn when Honchos Flamed Grilled Chicken approved his franchise application.
He approached the Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda) which assisted him with a business plan and thereafter helped him secure financing with the Small Enterprise Finance Agency (Sefa).
“I was working as a manager at that time. I was dreaming of owning a business of my own... I was provided a platform to pursue my dream. The five years’ experience in the fast food takeout industry made things easier,” he said.
