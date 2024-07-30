Former architect turns ice cream passion into business

In March 2020, Manilal posted pictures of the ice cream on Instagram, which generated interest from consumers. This move took his business to greater heights.
Manilal's ice cream on sale at prominent retailers
A venture that started as a passion project for creating ice cream recipes to indulge friends and family during a difficult period in the life of a former architect has evolved into a successful artisanal ice cream business.
With a presence at various SUPERSPAR outlets, popular stockists, hotel groups and high-end restaurants, the Johannesburg-based business plans to grow its customer base to offer premium ice cream to consumers in various cities in the country.
Established in 2019 by Kamal Manilal, Roska Artisan Ice Cream has experienced a steady growth, enabling it to employ 12 people.
Manilal started making ice cream in his home with an ice cream machine he had received as a gift from a friend 14 years prior.
“Just before the Covid-19 pandemic, I was going through a rough patch in my career. There were quite a few retrenchments that were being implemented. It was a very taxing time in my life as I had just lost my father.”
At the time, he had also recently completed his Master's in business administration. “One morning as I was on Facebook, a picture of an ice-cream machine appeared on my feed.”
This inspired Manilal to use his ice-cream maker and explore recipes. “I started making ice cream and I took it to work for tasting. I started getting orders,” he said.
