Entrepreneur aims to revive pool, snooker games in townships

Sports journalist-turned entrepreneur Gomolemo Motshwane is on a mission to spur interest in snooker and pool, especially in the townships.
Motshwane founded Kwanda Snooker & Pool, a dynamic enterprise dedicated to crafting bespoke snooker and pool tables that embody quality, innovation and community spirit.
“At Kwanda Snooker, our story is one of nostalgia and craftsmanship. Founded with a passion for the game rooted in childhood memories, we are a township-based enterprise dedicated to creating bespoke snooker and pool tables from scratch. Each piece we craft is not just a product but a testament to our commitment to quality, innovation and the communities we serve,” said Motshwane.
According to Motshwane, playing pool or snooker was a daily routine in the 90s and early 2000s while growing up in Makapanstad, North West. Over the years, the game of snooker and pool, as a township or kasi sport, seems to have declined. Motshwane is using his entrepreneurial acumen to revive the once-loved game with his manufacturing company Kwanda Snooker & Pool.
Motshwane’s company employs a number of youths to craft and assemble pool tables. While making a dent in unemployment, he also wants to bring fun into the game. The first Kwanda Snooker pool table was crafted and assembled from scratch in his cousin’s garage in Tembisa, on the East Rand, by Motshwane and his team.
“Each Kwanda Snooker table is meticulously handcrafted using premium materials, 40% of which are recycled. Our tables are designed not only for homes but also for a wide range of communal spaces such as offices, universities, colleges, pubs, arcade centres, and sports clubs. They seamlessly integrate into various environments, enhancing their aesthetic appeal and functionality.”
Kwanda Snooker fosters community engagement by organising tournaments and leagues. These events showcase talent and unite players and spectators, creating a platform for aspiring professionals and local heroes to shine.
“In every township or Kasi, there’s that one person who is the champ of the pool game. You come to my hood, there’s this grandmaster. So, imagine now we were able to bring all these people together for a tournament to come and compete and see who's the granddaddy of them all.”
Before joining the world of entrepreneurship, Motshwane worked for news organisations including News24, City Press, Sowetan, Sunday World, Sunday Times, TimesLIVE, The Star, Pretoria News, Daily Voice, and Daily Dispatch, among other publications.
His accolades in business include finishing as runner-up in the 2021 SAB Social Innovation Awards and again securing second place in the Engen Pitch and Polish competition.
Entrepreneur aims to revive pool, snooker games in townships
Business founded with passion for the game rooted in childhood memories
