Cattle farmer surges ahead with passion and science

Regomoditswe Malao, 45, is an example of how passion, science, and commitment can breed a successful cattle farmer.
Reluctant to call himself a commercial farmer, Malao hails from Ventersdorp in the North West and has been running Malao Farming since 2002.
The business employs 10 people permanently.
“I grew up in a farming family, I have been in farming for a long time. In 2002, I branched out and bought my first five commercial Brahman heifers.”
Over the years he bought cattle at different intervals to grow his herd.
Today, he has three sizable farms and a very healthy number of cows.
“It goes against African culture to reveal the number of cattle that a man owns, but I have a very good number,” he said with a shy chuckle.
What is evident in Malao’s herd and character is that he has cracked the code of cattle farming with the assistance of the North West department of agriculture and rural development.
He recently received a herd of 25 pregnant Boran cows, a cattle weight scale, manure spreader, feed mixer, four-row planter, a handling facility that can accommodate a hundred cattle, sighting and drilling of a borehole through the Comprehensive Agricultural Support Programme (CASP).
The CASP programme aims to expand the provision of agricultural support services to subsistence, smallholding and black commercial farmers from a previously disadvantaged background.
“The support I received from the government will help with the management of my herd,” said Malao.
Self-starter Malao helps other emerging farmers
He also wears many hats as he holds a degree in Industrial Psychology from Nelson Mandela University (former University of Gqeberha) and a postgraduate diploma in management from the University of Cape Town. He worked as a research and skills co-ordinator for the Rustenburg local municipality between 2007 and 2012.
How to be a successful farmer
With his wealth of experience, Malao said he loved imparting knowledge and seeing emerging farmers succeed in agriculture.
He added that to run a prosperous farming business, the following steps needed to be followed;
“I am very passionate about what I do and I love seeing other up-and-coming farmers grow. In 2019, I donated 10 Boran bulls to emerging farmers in the North West.
Furthermore, I recently donated 500 straws of Boran bull semen to emerging farmers. All beneficiaries were selected by the North West department of agriculture and rural development,” said Malao.
– This article was first published in GCIS’s Vuk’uzenzele
